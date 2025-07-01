TikTok Users Keep Saying "Bacon Avocado," but What Do They Mean By It? Bacon avocado is a nonsense trend all over TikTok. By Joseph Allen Published July 1 2025, 11:08 a.m. ET Source: TikTok

Trends on TikTok sometimes seem like they're designed to be as obscure and confusing as possible. Sometimes, they involve saying or doing something that doesn't seem to make any sense, or even speaking in some sort of riddle or code.

Sometimes, though, they involve saying the phrase "bacon avocado" as quickly as possible. If this trend has started to pop up on your TikTok feed, you're not alone. Many want to know what the trend is and why it's suddenly everywhere. Here's what we know.



What does bacon avocado mean on TikTok?

This particular TikTok trend is ostensibly about saying the phrase "bacon avocado" as quickly as possible, but the real meat of the trend comes after you do that. The premise of the trend is to say the phrase and then reveal something else about yourself in a slowed-down portion that's hard to understand. Essentially, you say the phrase really quickly, and then you say something more personal or revealing in slow-mo.

People have used the trend to do everything from reveal their opinions about TV shows to clap back at a former friend or an ex. While that may explain what is involved in the trend, that doesn't necessarily make the trend more logical, though. It's certainly one that seems designed for people who are the most online, and while there are plenty of people participating, there seem to be just as many people who aren't exactly fans.

Some people aren't too thrilled about the trend.

If you find the "bacon avocado" trend to be a little silly, you're not alone. "The bacon avocado trend is killing me WHO MADE THIS ???" one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "I hate bacon avocado trend," another person added, opting to keep it simple. Of course, there's no reason why a person needs to say bacon avocado before revealing something personal. TikTok is a platform where people share, and sometimes even overshare, with great frequency.

The bacon avocado trend might be burning hot at the moment, but that doesn't mean it's necessarily designed to last. As for why exactly you're supposed to say bacon avocado before sharing something else, that bit remains entirely unclear. It's likely that someone did it because people on the internet are incredibly random, and then that video got popular enough that others decided to jump in on the trend.

As far as TikTok trends go, though, this one is particularly nonsensical. That's not to say that TikTok trends necessarily have to make sense, but they should at least be understandable to the average person on some level.