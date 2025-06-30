TikTok Star "Older Millennial" Joseph Redden Was Reportedly Arrested for Violating His Parole The Conservative influencer Older Millennial has reportedly been arrested. By Joseph Allen Published June 30 2025, 10:11 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@ChrisDMowrey

Although those with massive followings on TikTok might sometimes seem larger than life, most of the time, they are just regular people who have jobs and lives of their own. Older Millennial is one such TikTok user who posts regular opinions on TikTok and has occasionally made controversial remarks.

Older Millennial, whose real name is Joseph Redden, usually posts on TikTok at least once a day, but in recent days, he's been silent. Now, rumors are circulating that he was arrested. Here's what we know.

Was TikTok star Older Millennial arrested?

Although there's no official reporting on this information from a verified source, reports suggest that Redden was arrested in the early hours of June 26. Videos circulating on TikTok and across social media suggest that Redden was arrested for violating his parole related to a previous DUI charge. He was also charged with resisting arrest and was apparently arrested shortly after completing a TikTok live.

Redden has also reportedly had run-ins with the law before, including a DUI arrest in 2019 in Florida and a 2021 case in Georgia in which he was arrested for animal cruelty and public drunkenness, among other charges. As Redden's arrest record circulates on social media, plenty of those who are not politically aligned with him are taking the opportunity to point out just how hypocritical he has often been in his TikTok videos.

Joseph Redden has made plenty of people angry over the years.

Because Redden's TikTok account is largely political, and he's been unafraid to voice his support for Trump over the years, many people are pointing out that his arrest seems incongruous with the image he presents of himself as someone worried about crime. "Well, well, well MAGA influencer The Older Millennial Joseph Anthony Redden has been arrested," one person posted on X (formerly Twitter).

After his TikTok live last night, Older Millennial, .@teameffujoe, was arrested for violating his parole (DUI), and resisting arrest. pic.twitter.com/Nsu7GtkgwB — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) June 26, 2025 Source: Twitter/@ChrisDMowrey

Of course, people of all political persuasions can wind up arrested, and we should be worried when only one party or the other is subject to the rule of law. Still, some online took a victory lap at the news that Redden, who has occasionally posted videos as if he is an upstanding citizen, actually appears to have a fairly checkered history. His reported rap sheet doesn't include any hugely terrible crimes, but it would seem that his general support for law enforcement doesn't include them arresting him.

Given that he was reportedly arrested, it's unclear exactly when Redden might get back to posting, or whether he'll make any effort to address reports that he was arrested when he does. While many on the left are taking this opportunity to dunk on one of their most online opponents, it seems unlikely that this arrest will do anything to change his worldview.