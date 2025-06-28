"But There Was Once a Time..." Trend on TikTok Explores How Life Can Change Dramatically Life may look the way it does now, but there was once a time when everything was different. By Ivy Griffith Published June 28 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @david.hollowell

Ten years ago, it's likely that you could not envision the way your life would look now. Almost certainly, there were people, places, and things in your life a decade ago that you can't believe no longer have a place in your life, for good or ill.

A trend on TikTok known as the "but there was once a time" trend explores how life can change dramatically, set to the melancholy lyrics of, "Nothing's gonna hurt you baby" by Cigarettes After Sex. Sometimes life changes in just the blink of an eye, and the trend takes a tear-jerking look back on how things are the way they are now, "but there was once a time" when they were different.

Here's the meaning behind the "but there was a time" trend on TikTok.

When you think about things you enjoy now, how many of them came to you after hard work and dedication? How many things you do or enjoy today would not be possible without a major change that came first, or an event that gave you a major push, like the death of a loved one, or divorce? The "but there was once a time" trend on TikTok looks at that phenomenon.

If you search the trend, you'll see hundreds of videos of people exploring how their lives look now. But there was once a time when things were different. A woman who runs marathons now looks healthy and happy, "but there was once a time" when she was in an abusive relationship, and her sparkle was dulled.

Or maybe a man finds himself spending free time at the golf course, "but there was once a time" when he had a family, he spent his Saturdays with before divorce changed everything. In one video, a woman says that she is the oldest sibling now, "but there was once a time" before her older brothers died and left her the role of eldest. While the trend is a positive thing for many, some of the stories are heartbreaking and touching.

Some of the videos made following the trend are truly heartbreaking.

The trend doesn't stop at the death of siblings or divorces, however. In one video, the owner of several dogs shares that her "pack has changed forever" since losing one of the members of her "pack." Although her pups stop to chase squirrels, "there was once a time" when someone else came along for walks.

And one video features a father dancing joyfully, but his son laments, "there was once a time" before "dad fell off the roof and suffered a severe traumatic brain injury."