Showcase Your Weirdness With the "Scared to Join This Room" Trend on TikTok By Jennifer Farrington Published June 26 2025, 1:11 p.m. ET

Whether we want to admit it or not, we’re all a little weird in our own way. Maybe it’s a habit in your daily routine, the food you eat, or the random stuff taking up space in your home. Chances are, there’s at least one thing you do that someone else would find strange. And it’s not a bad thing. It just shows how human we all are, and that no one’s perfect — everyone does something that’s even slightly outside the norm.

For those whose weirdness takes shape in the things they collect or just happen to have lying around, the “scared to join this room” trend on TikTok is giving you a moment to fully embrace it. Here’s what the trend is and some of the strangest ones we’ve seen so far.

Here's how the "scared to join this room" trend on TikTok works.

The “scared to join this room” trend on TikTok is all about showing off the weird stuff you’ve got lying around your room or home, and we’re not talking about a drawer full of makeup or bags from your last shopping spree. Sure, a massive lipstick collection might be impressive, but this trend leans way more into the bizarre. Think bug collections you caught yourself or a full-blown Franz Kafka shrine (yes, someone actually has one).

Here’s how it works: the trend starts with a text overlay that reads “I’m scared to join [insert name]’s room,” and the video is set to the “Artemis” sound byte by Freaks on TikTok. You pick a room — could be your own, your kid’s, your partner’s, or whatever space houses your most random stuff, and then you start showing off the goods.

As the sound plays, you show different oddities. The intro shows your first item, then “Come to the land of the lost and lonely” zooms in on something equally as weird (or weirder). “Don’t be afraid, we’ll be one big family…” cuts to the next thing, and by the time the lyrics hit “of freaks… like you… and me,” you’ve revealed even more.

If you’re sticking to the usual format, you’ll need five items, but as with most TikTok trends, it can be modified. You can easily just show one or two items from different angles or switch up the background to keep it interesting. But remember, the weirder, the better, but nothing too gross.

Some of the weirdest stuff people have shared in the “scared to join this room” trend.

The “scared to join this room” trend was definitely named right, because some of the things people have shared are more than just weird — they’re a little eerie. One example that topped the list is @winter_is_a_colored_bird’s post, where they used the trend to reveal their Franz Kafka obsession. Not only do they have a ragdoll, but also a shrine packed with photos, a six-foot cardboard cutout, and even a Franz Kafka body pillow. Now that’s fan commitment!

Another comes from @booskloos, who showed off their fetal mouse (huh?), bone collection, and a literal bug display pinned down with push pins. A little strange, sure, but many agreed theirs felt more like a hobby, so they get a pass. Below that one, you'll find a few more good ones we've weeded out for you.

