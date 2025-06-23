The “Who Said That” Trend on TikTok Is the Perfect Excuse to Call Yourself Out "WHOOOO SAIIIIID THAAAAAATTT?!?!?!?!?" By Jennifer Farrington Updated June 23 2025, 11:42 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@539amartinez

If you’ve ever wanted to call someone out (or even yourself) for absurd behavior or questionable choices, or shine a light on an underrated trait you’re actually pretty proud of, the “Who Said That” trend on TikTok is the one to jump on. It’s sarcastic, witty, bold, and basically everything TikTok eats up.

Article continues below advertisement

So what exactly is this trend, and how can you get in on it? We’re breaking it all down and sharing a roundup of some of the best takes on the platform so far.

What is the "Who Said That" trend on TikTok?

The “Who Said That” trend works like this: You turn your face away from the camera so your mouth can’t be seen, and then you make a wildly bold statement, whether it’s about yourself or someone who did you dirty. It can be funny, shady, or a little too honest, but the whole point is to say something you’d normally keep to yourself (definitely not something you'd say out loud).

Article continues below advertisement

Then, once you’re done with your statement, you whip your head around and say, “Who Said That?” It puts a witty spin on getting something off your chest, without fully owning it.

Article continues below advertisement

Some of the funniest "Who Said That" TikToks we've seen yet.

People are loving the “Who Said That” trend, mainly because it lets us call someone out (or ourselves) once and for all. Some of the things people say are totally relatable, and honestly, it might actually be for the greater good, because it just might tempt us to make better choices.

Take TikToker @maiibabbyy__’s “Who Said That” video, which is not only hilarious but also painfully accurate. She goes in on herself, saying, “Just because you love coffee doesn’t mean you have to stop at a coffee shop every day and spend $8, you stupid b---h.” She doubles down, saying that money should be going into a savings account instead, and then calls herself out for being “broke.”

Article continues below advertisement

Let’s be honest, we all have those indulgences we give in to, even when we know they’re a complete waste of money. That money could definitely go toward something more worthwhile (yes, like a savings account), but instead, we choose to complain about being broke, while continuing to blow cash.

Article continues below advertisement

Another priceless TikTok dedicated to the “Who Said That” trend comes from @539amartinez, who calls herself out for spending money on fast food — “knowing dang well you got food at the house that you can cook” — and then doubles down by dragging herself over her weight. It’s definitely comical, because let’s be real, we’re all guilty of spending money on already-prepped food (because cooking can be so tedious), even though we know better … and probably just did a full grocery haul.

Article continues below advertisement

Another entertaining one comes from @sydneyeifert, who calls herself out for desperately needing alone time from her kids, but the moment she gets it and leaves the house solo, she starts worrying about their well-being and ends up spending that much-needed break still focused on them.

Article continues below advertisement

If you’re a parent, you can definitely relate, and her video might just serve as the reminder you need to chill out and actually enjoy that time to yourself. Here are a few more priceless “Who Said That” TikToks you won’t want to miss.

Article continues below advertisement