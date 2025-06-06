"I Prefer to Work Under White Men" — Woman Claims White Men Make the Best Supervisors "Once you get far enough in your career, you'll realize white men are the best supervisors and mentors." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 6 2025, 9:13 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@portofsomalia

If you’ve been in the workforce long enough, then chances are you’ve had experience with all types of supervisors. There’s the kind and caring type, the "a little too kind" type, and of course, the ruthless, cutthroat, selfish ones who wouldn’t care if you were in labor, they'd still call you into work. Needless to say, the supervisor pool is like a mixed bag of personalities, so when you end up with a good one, it's only natural for you to want to hold on tight.

While most people categorize supervisors based on how they treat others, TikTok user @portofsomalia is taking a different approach, and grouping them by race. According to her, a white supervisor trumps all others because, in her words, "Jim don’t play about me when it comes to my career advancement." And that’s not all she had to say. Her take sparked major conversation, and if you're curious why she believes white supervisors make the best ones, you're going to want to keep scrolling.

This woman believes white men make the best supervisors. Here's her reasoning.

So TikToker Toni Childs (@portofsomalia) says white men make the best supervisors, and surprisingly, her video was met with tons of folks agreeing with her.

Toni opened her video by saying, "If I find out my direct supervisor is a minority, babe, keep that DEI hire and that job offer too. I prefer to work under white men." And clearly, Toni isn’t fully white (or maybe even at all), so she’s not taking up for her own race.

She went on to explain exactly what kind of white men she prefers in a supervisor role, saying, "White, middle-aged men with a family, AARP-eligible, the ones that got the triple A, the ones that eat off the IHOP 55+ menu… give me that, give me that!"

So now you're probably wondering what’s driven Toni to go on this rant about white men and what makes them so special (because I'm pretty sure there are plenty out there who don't agree with her).

It seems it all boils down to the respect they show her, coupled with their desire to see her succeed. Now, I’m not trying to throw anyone under the bus here, but it sounds like what Toni is saying is subjective.

Nevertheless, it seems she’s had her fair share of experiences with minority supervisors, and she’s found that she just doesn’t mesh well with them. She justifies her stance by saying, "The minorities, they like to make you pay back the dues that they had to pay in 1987 when they first got their job as the model minority, and they want to make sure that you have to do it too."

She continues, "Meanwhile, white man, he sees me, he goes yep, let me give you this special project. What do you need? What’s going to advance your career? How can I help you — none of the passive aggressiveness, none of the micro-managing, none of the extra s--t."

Simply put, Toni says, "Give me Jim, Bob, Bill… don’t give me the minority," adding that, "Anybody that looks like me or would be classified as a DEI hire — y’all got a chip on your shoulder. So as far as I’m concerned, hand me to the nearest white man." And here's how the internet, for the most part, reacted.

One person shared a similar sentiment, saying, "OMG especially one that has daughters!!! He will look after you." Another admitted, "My direct manager is a 60+ WM [white male] girl dad with biracial grandbabies. The dream!” Someone else agreed with the original TikTok, simply calling it "the best!" — but added, "The worst is a childless lady boomer who is about to retire. Absolutely ruthless."