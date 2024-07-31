Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “So Glad You Told Them” — Bystander Warns Parents of Mean Nanny’s Behavior Toward Their Kid "As a parent, I thank you." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jul. 31 2024, 10:01 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @jayruinsthemself

A nanny named Jay (@jayruinsthemself) decided to adopt the "if you see something, say something" philosophy after spotting the parents of a child they've seen with an overly aggressive nanny at the park.

Article continues below advertisement

In an initial video, Jay looks into the camera and states: "I'm at the park and the kid who's always here with a really mean nanny is here with his parents today."

Article continues below advertisement

Jay went on to state, "And I'm really tempted to say something," before grimacing into the camera. Thanks to a follow-up video, TikTokers learned that they ultimately did decide to say something.

"I wish there was more of a story time but really, I had just seen this nanny at the park before with this like 12 month old kid probably. And she just manhandled him and always yelled when correcting his behavior always," the TikToker says as they talk into the camera, widening their eyes.

Article continues below advertisement

@jayruinsthemself Replying to @Aliza okay here’s pt 2 to nanny drama and if you make fun of my dangly arm you’re just mean ♬ original sound - jay Source: TikTok | @jayruinsthemself

Jay then goes on to state that upon seeing the parents of the kid who has to deal with Nanny Dearest on a daily basis, that they decided to bite the bullet and tell the parents what the other nanny was doing behind their backs.

Article continues below advertisement

"And so, yeah, I went over to the parents and I was just like, 'Hey you don't know me, but I've seen your nanny with your kiddo at the park before and your kiddo's really sweet and he always wants to play with my kids and I just think you should know that if I were a parent, I would want my nanny to be kinder to my kid than your nanny is to your kid,'" the TikToker remarked.

They continued, "And they were just like, 'Oh my God. What do you mean? I'm sorry who are you?' And I was like, I kind of tried to explain like, 'You don't know me but I've seen your kid around because I'm a nanny and we're at this park a lot' ... there was a bit of a language barrier, it was a little complicated," they explained to their audience.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @jayruinsthemself

Jay continued with their story time: "But I did my best and eventually they were like, 'OK well, thank you so much,' and they were on their way out so they just left. And here's hoping next week they have a new nanny," they said while crossing their fingers.

Article continues below advertisement

Sadly, there have been a number of instances where nannies have been caught abusing children. A 2023 NY Post article details how a NY mother saw evidence of a former friend she entrusted to look after her child hit him for the entire duration of a commercial break.

The same woman put her foot on the head of the child as he laid down. Upon catching her hitting her kid on a Ring camera, the mom rushed home to protect her baby and called the police, who arrested the ex-friend for endangering the welfare of a child.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @jayruinsthemself

Then there was this News 4 story where a nanny was caught, also on camera, abusing a disabled child. In a similar instance, another nanny who had come "highly recommended" from a mom's Facebook group was caught on camera pushing food into the mouth of a toddler she was looking after.

Article continues below advertisement

The boy's mother noticed that after the nanny had watched her kid on a few occasions, bruises had been showing up on his arms. The video ultimately caught the nanny in the act of harming her child. Then there was the case of another mother who also found a nanny in a Facebook group and shared her story in the hopes of stopping the nanny in question for working for another family again.

Numerous TikTokers who responded to Jay's video remarked that they were happy Jay decided to bring up the issue with the nanny to the parents, ultimately being an advocate for children in the process: "You definitely did the right thing; we should always strive to speak up for those that can't speak up for themselves."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @jayruinsthemself

Another remarked that they wish they had someone on their side like Jay as a kid: "Thank you for speaking up. A lot of people saw me mistreated as a child, and no one ever did anything. Thank you. You’re a good person."