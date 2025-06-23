TikTok’s "Man of the Year" Trend Spotlights Men at Their Absolute Worst Men are getting dragged in the “Man of the Year” trend, and honestly, it’s deserved! By Jennifer Farrington Published June 23 2025, 7:47 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@adtually

Men and women are both equally guilty of displaying some truly insufferable behavior in relationships, so you can’t say one is worse than the other. But TikTok’s “Man of the Year” trend is putting a pause on that debate and focusing solely on the guys, calling out some of their most toxic traits and jaw-dropping behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

Here’s a quick rundown of what the “Man of the Year” trend is, plus a few of the standout winners people are calling out online. And believe us when we say, these guys are so deserving of the title, even other men are calling them out.

The "Man of the Year" trend on TikTok calls men out for their most ruthless behavior.

Typically, when you give out an award, it’s for something someone did right, a commendable act or achievement. But TikTok’s “Man of the Year” trend flips that idea by calling out men for displaying toxic or downright annoying behavior, some of which is so wild, it’s hard to believe they’re even in a relationship (or were).

Article continues below advertisement

Here’s how the trend works: Choose someone you know (or know from a distance) who’s not exactly a stand-up guy. He might be rude, controlling, or just someone who brings chaos into your life. While a few people have used the trend to shout out their amazing partners, most people are focusing on the guys who fully earned their “Man of the Year” crown for all the wrong reasons.

Article continues below advertisement

Set to Lorde’s song “Man of the Year,” the trend usually features clips of the guy in question, screenshots of texts he sent, or even just a quick rundown of what he did to earn the “award.” The point is to call out the behavior that got him recognized.

Some "Man of the Year" TikTok videos that deserve an award of their own.

Bet you wouldn’t have guessed that Justin Bieber made the cut for the “Man of the Year” award, but here we are. TikToker @nineteesculture compiled a series of clips featuring Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber, that might make you question his role as a husband. Whether it’s the way the footage is chopped up or not, some of the moments paint him in a less-than-favorable light.

Article continues below advertisement

There’s the clip of him wiping his lips after sharing a smooch with Hailey at the 2022 Grammys (though some say it was because of her lip gloss), or the time he was very adamant about kissing SZA’s hand during their 2025 Grand National Tour performance. Then there are the moments where he looks visibly bothered by Hailey even touching him. While we don’t know how Justin is behind closed doors, some fans think he’s deserving of the “Man of the Year” award.

Article continues below advertisement

Another TikToker, @adtually, shared a text they received from their man, and if anyone deserves the “Man of the Year” award, it’s him. He wrote, “I’m gonna give this relationship one more chance. If I cheat again, then I’m out.” It’s hard to believe anyone would think it’s OK to say that to their partner... but alas, according to this TikToker, he really did.

Article continues below advertisement

TikToker @lickeymee also shared a clip of her ex, and yep, he’s right up there with the rest of them. In the video, he’s caught on camera telling her he could physically harm her whenever he wants. Just… wow. Here are a few more entries that are almost too hard to believe.

Article continues below advertisement

@.avery.claire.user he cheated, i broke up with him and then he proceeded to make a edm song to a crying voicemail men are just great :) ♬ Man Of The Year - Lorde