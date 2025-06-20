“Free @ Last” — Kroger Customer Calls Out the Store’s Lazy Juneteenth Cake Display For Juneteenth, you want to just throw something on a freaking cookie cake and expect people to buy it?" By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 20 2025, 10:54 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@blaq.monalisa

On June 17, 2021, former President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law, making it an official federal holiday. However, the holiday marking the day enslaved people were declared free in 1865 under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation, had been celebrated by Black people in the U.S. for generations.

Article continues below advertisement

While some can appreciate those new to celebrating Juneteenth, such as brands and corporations, wanting to show their support for the holiday, sometimes a good intention is just... wrong! An example of just how wrong some can be was Kroger's attempt to celebrate Juneteenth through their baked goods. One customer succinctly dragged the grocery store after seeing what they came up with.

Article continues below advertisement

A Kroger customer scolded the grocery store for its Juneteenth cakes: "I wish there was a manager here"

On June 18, 2025, TikTok user @blaq.monalisa posted a video of her walking through the bakery aisle at an Atlanta Kroger. She began the video by showing off the store's decorative cookie cakes and said, "this is some bulls--t," and, soon, it was easy to see why she had that reaction. The first cake, one with an image of that didn't look as bad and said "celebrate freedom in the center. However, as @blaq.monalisa shifted through the rest of the collection, there was no room for compliments.

The cookie cakes the customer showed her a display of "ugly a--" creations. One cookie had frosting around it with the phrase "Free @ Last" in the center. I'm not being funny, the "@" sign was put in the middle of the cake because writing "free at last" was just too taxing. The content creator then showed more of the cookie display, including one that read "June 19 free" (WHAT??) and one that simply read, "Free."

Article continues below advertisement

@blaq.monalisa Kroger count your days. Why even bother if you’re going to lack creativity. This is Kroger on Howell mill rd, Atlanta Ga. This is a mockery! Am I tripping, someone let me know! ♬ original sound - blaq monalisa

To make things worse, Kroger didn't decorate the cakes in any of the pan-African flag colors (red, green, yellow, or black) that are associated with the holiday. As she continued sifting through the offensive cakes, the customer said she planned to speak to a manager about the issue, as she found the cakes to be disrespectful.

Article continues below advertisement

"I wish there was a manager here because y'all decorate everything else around here cute," she noted. "But for Juneteenth, you want to just throw something on a freaking cookie cake and expect people to buy it? That's bulls--t."

Article continues below advertisement

The internet also dragged Kroger, forcing the store to remove their Juneteenth cakes.

After seeing @blaq.monalisa's post, many TikTok users just couldn't help but laugh at the Atlanta Kroger bakery department's foolery. While most of the creator's 1 million-plus viewers had a lot to say about how blatantly racist the store's Juneteenth collection seemed, the lack of creativity sparked multiple hilarious comments.

"I hate that racism is funny sometimes because 'free @ last' got a chuckle out of me," one TikTok commenter admitted. "You should’ve just flipped the table over," another suggested to the TikTok poster. "This is funny but NOT funny," a third user said. "I’m highly disappointed in Kroger."

Article continues below advertisement

@blaq.monalisa Went back to Kroger, Howell mill rd, Atlanta Ga. They removed the cookie cakes, or I guess someone purchased them! ♬ original sound - blaq monalisa