Is Juneteenth Still a Federal Holiday in 2025? Details On June 15, 2021, the Senate unanimously passed a bill that officially recognized Juneteenth as a national holiday. By Danielle Jennings Published June 16 2025, 11:18 a.m. ET

The 2025 Juneteenth holiday is just around the corner, but as it approaches many are wondering if it is still recognized as a federal holiday given all of the sweeping legislation changes from the Trump administration. Find out if this year’s holiday is still on track.

On June 15, 2021, the Senate unanimously passed a bill that officially recognized Juneteenth as a national holiday — and former President Joe Biden formally signed the legislation, allowing it to become the 11th federal holiday in the country. "Making Juneteenth a federal holiday is a major step forward to recognize the wrongs of the past," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after the legislation was passed. "But we must continue to work to ensure equal justice and fulfill the promise of the Emancipation Proclamation and our Constitution."

Source: Mega

Is Juneteenth still a federal holiday in 2025?

In short, yes. Despite Trump's aggressive anti-DEI push since taking office in January for a second term, Juneteenth is still recognized as a federal holiday. However, there have been select Juneteenth events that have been canceled this year, leading many to be confused if the holiday had been banned outright. Some of the cities that opted to cancel their Juneteenth events for 2025, including Indianapolis, Ind.; Bend, Ore.; and Plano, Ill.

The Father’s Group, the organizers of the Bend celebration, stated that the current political climate was the factor in their decision to cancel this year. "As you know, Juneteenth is more than just a holiday for us — it's a time to uplift our history, celebrate our resilience, and stand in joyful solidarity," the organization said in a statement.

Source: Mega

"But in today's increasingly volatile political climate, with rising incidents of racial aggression and threats — particularly toward Black and Latino communities — safety must come first," they continued, adding that they would "rather pause now than regret later." "But make no mistake — we are not backing down. We are regrouping. And we'll be back in 2026, stronger, safer, and bolder than ever,” they added.

What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is a combination of "June" and "19th," which is the day in 1865 when Major General Gordon Granger of the Union Army came to Galveston, Texas, to announce the Emancipation Proclamation, noting that slavery had been abolished and the Civil War ended two years earlier, in 1863.

The name Juneteenth was first known to be used to describe the day beginning around 1903, according to AL.com. It has also been known by other names, such as Emancipation Day and African American Freedom Day. However, following the legislation marking it as an official federal holiday, it is now known as Juneteenth National Independence Day.

Source: Mega