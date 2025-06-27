Man Exposed on TikTok After He Was Caught Taking Pictures of Girls on a Beach "Caught a random creep taking photos of my friend and I, so we baited him a second time to get proof." By Ivy Griffith Published June 27 2025, 9:42 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @uhhhmira

Catching people doing things in public that they aren't supposed to do is always an uncomfortable experience. Luckily for the world, TikTok exists. Which means that we now get to share everyone's uncomfortable public revelations equally. Of course, the power is not always used for evil.

Sometimes, when people are caught doing what they shouldn't, it's something that everyone should be made aware of. Like one man who was caught taking pictures of random girls at the beach. The girls found out what he was doing and revealed his behavior in a TikTok video. Here's what we know about how the situation went down, and whether or not what he did was even legal.

Man gets caught taking pictures of girls at the beach, and a TikTok video exposes him.

TikTok user @uhhhmira and her friend was just enjoying a day at the beach when things went wrong. According to a video Mira posted to TikTok addressing the incident, they were just having fun when they noticed something odd: a random guy parked in a lawn chair next to the water, taking pictures of them on his phone.

In a caption over the video, Mira explains, "Caught a random creep taking photos of my friend and [me], so we baited him a second time to get proof." While it's not clear how they "baited" him, the video shows one of the girls in the water, while the other films the man from behind. In the video, you can clearly see him aim his phone at the girl in the water, take a photo, and then examine his artistic endeavors. The person filming confronted him, and he feigned stupidity, acting like he never took the photos.

He tried to show that there were no photos of the girls on his phone, but the person filming pointed out that she watched him delete it, and she saw it happen, so she wasn't having any of his excuses. The man agrees it would be "very weird" for a man to photograph random girls, but continues to deny having done it. "I have kids myself," he started, before she cut in, saying, "That makes it even weirder." The man eventually got up to leave, refusing to engage further.

The internet is cheering for the girls after they confronted the man.

Mira showed the man's license plate at the end of the video, and seemed inclined to speak to a police officer as he was leaving. Comments under her video were supportive of the girls, with many people calling his behavior "gross" and applauding Mira and her friend for confronting him. Some encouraged them to take the video to the police.

But did he break the law? In general, one lawyer says, no. Although there are circumstances where taking a person's photo is illegal, including on private property, there are situations where you have no expectation of privacy, such as in public places, like the beach.

TikTok influencer @lawyerlem, who works as an injury attorney at Lem Garcia Law, explains in one video that "generally, someone can take your photo in public places, but not private places."