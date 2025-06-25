Panicked Woman Calls Fire Department After Alarm Goes off in Home, Then Learns What the Sound Really Is "Did you sing them a song?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 25 2025, 3:45 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @tace_myjournee

A woman panicked over a mysterious alarm sound echoing in her home, which led her to place a 911 call that ended in embarrassment. Tracey (@trace_myjournee) posted a viral clip giving a detailed rundown of the eventful Saturday night, and how the initially scary situation turned into a funny moment at her own expense.

Article continues below advertisement

Tracey begins her video by stating that her local fire department just left her home and as a result of her visit, she's never felt more embarrassed in her entire life. Next, she explains why by painting a picture of the events that unfolded leading up to emergency services being called.

Tracey shows that she's seated at a countertop with a tablet in front of her, along with a beverage and a karaoke microphone. She was enjoying some time alone singing by herself. However, her fun was interrupted by a loud whistling noise that had her shaking in her boots from how grating it was.

Article continues below advertisement

She started scanning her home to locate the source of the alarm, running from room to room. She worried that perhaps a detection device clocked a carbon monoxide leak in her home, which prompted her to high-tail it to her neighbor's house.

Article continues below advertisement

After pounding on the door, he answered and agreed to go into her home to help figure out where the shrill noise was coming from. He concluded that it was emitting from the oven, and Tracey concurred. Subsequently, she called 911, who informed her emergency personnel were on the way.

Fearing for the safety of others in the building, and thinking that maybe her oven was experiencing a gas leak that could result in an explosion, Tracey pondered letting others in the building know about the potentially hazardous situation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @tace_myjournee

However, the fire department arrived and asked to be escorted to her unit to inspect the situation, and Tracey obliged. Then, an officer inside informed Tracey that the loud alarm noise had ceased. However, the cop confirmed that they had indeed heard it.

Article continues below advertisement

But this made it difficult for the fire department to locate the origin of the noise, and they began searching Tracey's home. They looked behind her oven and began searching the kitchen area, but were coming up short. Then, out of nowhere, the alarm noise began reverberating throughout her abode yet again.

This prompted the emergency workers to inspect all of the electrical appliances in Tracey's home, as they discerned that there wasn't a gas leak in her house. At this point in the video, she superimposes a picture-in-picture video recording of a fireman approaching her countertop.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @tace_myjournee

As it turns out, the noise was coming from her wireless karaoke microphone. Upon putting the device up to his ear, he spoke into it: "It's your microphone," he said. Tracey holds up the audio device to the camera and then sets it down with a look of equal parts disbelief and shame on her face.

Article continues below advertisement

After this discovery was made, Tracey says that all of the fire department workers turned to look at her as her "jaw was on the floor." The TikToker went on to explain that when they first arrived at her apartment, they asked her what she was doing prior to the alarm going off.

Tracey says that she informed them she was burning incense whilst drinking wine and singing karaoke. The emergency workers appeared to have found the situation humorous because they asked her to sing them a song after solving the mystery of the screeching microphone.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @tace_myjournee

They went on to have even more fun with the situation, passing the microphone around to each other to tease Tracey over the false alarm. "So now they're standing, they're joking, they're like we should all take a selfie. I'm like, please no. I can't handle any more embarrassment for the night," Tracey says, smiling into the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

She continued with her tale, "So they go to leave, and as he's walking out, the police sheriff turns around and he points at the little thing in the middle of his chest." Tracey pantomimes the action, showing that the cop was referring to the body camera he was wearing.