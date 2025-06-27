"Is it Simlish?!" Ashley Brooks's "Leaving Side of You" Lyrics Have People Mighty Confused "She’s singing backwards? upside down? and in cursive? all at the same time." By Ivy Griffith Published June 27 2025, 9:29 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @ashleybrooksmusic, @ejtork

Misheard lyrics are a time-honored tradition between music fans and the music they (try to) listen to. Especially if you're a fan of bands like Fallout Boy or Nirvana, or boldly mis-sang songs from the '80s with the windows down and the stereo cranked up. But for years now, misheard lyrics have been a thing of the past with the advent of the Google search. Well, that tradition has been breathed new life again thanks to one Ashley Brooks.

The country singer released a beautiful song on TikTok called "Leaving Side of You" that has people a little stumped and confused. Here's what the song really says versus what people thought it was saying.

Here's what Ashley Brooks's "Leaving Side of You" lyrics actually say.

The song starts strong, with clearly-defined lyrics that croon, "Sometimes you gotta fall apart to stand up again / And if it seems too good to be true, then it probably is. Heartbreaker and abuser, you love lyin', I love being used by you. I only wish I could hate your crooked smile / And sometimes 'forever' only means 'for a little while.' That last line is hard to swallow, I need that good book there to follow / Because I feel myself with one wing in the fire."

And that's when everything goes horribly wrong, according to TikTok. The chorus, to many is unintelligible. What it actually says, according to Ashley's own video effort to clear up the lyrics, is, "We fight, I yell, you leave, I run, just to make up again / And that 'need you back' slips off my tongue and then you're whispering in my ear how you love me dear, but it's just déjà vu / Me always loving, always loving the leaving side of you."

When you see it written out, it makes perfect sense. And, usually, once you've heard it properly, you won't unhear it again. But for many people on TikTok, it left them with some serious confusion and questions about what language Ashley might even be speaking.

TikTok is having a field day trying to decode the lyrics.

In one video shared to TikTok, user @ejtork asks, "Is something wrong with me neurologically rn??? I swear she's not speaking English." In the replies to the video, one user desperately asks if Ashley is singing in Simlish, the made-up language of the Sims video game franchise.

Another person questions, "as a southern person... is it a fake southern accent? Done by a Scottish person?" One user nervously jokes, "As a stroke survivor I almost called 911," and another opines, "she’s singing backwards? upside down? and in cursive? all at the same time."

