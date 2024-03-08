Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok The "Nobody Loves Me Like You Do" Song Is Taking Over TikTok — Where Did It Come From? The new song is by Muni Long, an singer who has written a number of hits for other artists already. By Joseph Allen Mar. 8 2024, Published 11:25 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In addition to creating new slang terms and new trends, TikTok has also on more than one occasion been a great source for new music. Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" began its path to total domination on the platform, and that's far from the only example of a wildly successful song that originated on TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

The latest song that may start making its way up the charts in part thanks to a prominent presence on TikTok is one called "Made for Me" by an artist named Muni Long. Here's what we know about Muni, and the song that is now all over TikTok.

Source: Getty Images Muni Long

Article continues below advertisement

What is the "nobody loves me like you do" TikTok song? It's actually called "Made for Me."

"Made for Me" is a love song that was first released in 2023. The song's chorus is the piece that is most frequently trending on TikTok, and features the lyrics "Nobody knows me like you do (nobody) / Nobody gon' love me quite like you (nobody, yeah) / Can't even deny it, every time I try it / One look in my eyes, you know I'm lying, lying."

Videos featuring the song tend to focus on a person posing or offering their best strut, although the format of the song is flexible enough for it to be used with many different kinds of videos. The song's driving beat and its dedication to love have combined to make it a widely beloved song on TikTok, where it's been featured in a number of videos that has received millions of views.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Muni Long?

Muni Long, the artist behind the song, was born Priscilla Renea Hamilton, and she spent much of the 2010s as a songwriter for other artists. Hit songs she wrote include "Timber" by Pitbull, "Love So Soft" for Kelly Clarkson, "Imagine" by Ariana Grande and "Worth It" for Fifth Harmony, among others. Muni adopted her stage name just recently, and released her second studio album, "Coloured," in 2023 without label backing.

Article continues below advertisement

Her first Billboard hit, "Hr. and Hrs.," came off that album, and it's also where "Made for Me" is from. She signed with Def Jam Records in 2022, and seems set to have a promising recording career. After all, she's already proven that she knows how to write hits for other artists, so there's no reason to suspect that the quality of her songs would fall off when she started writing for herself.

Muni may still have some way to go in earning the kind of name recognition that makes you a reliable hitmaker, but TikTok is certainly helping to bridge that gap. The song is already trending, even if her name is not necessarily attached to it everywhere just yet.