"This Isn't My Kid" — School Added Veneers to Student's Photo and Mom Is Upset After a school added veneers to a student's photo, a mom shared the results online and social media users have a lot to say about it.

One of the most highly-anticipated moments for parents with school-aged children is Picture Day. It’s tradition for the school to put on a picture day for students so parents can get pictures and the school can prepare yearbooks. As such, some parents go all out to make sure their little ones look great from head to toe — from new outfits to snazzy hairstyles. Some people go as far as hiring their photographers so they can retouch photos for their liking.

With that in mind, one parent had an issue with her child’s school on their picture day. In a TikTok video, a mom shared that the school added veneers to her student’s photo. And of course, social media users had something to say.

A school added veneers to a student’s photo and the mom isn't happy about it.

The audacity of it all! In an Oct. 10, 2023, TikTok video, creator Derri (@damnnnderri) shared a slideshow post about her son’s picture day results. And of course, she wasn't pleased. “This school didn’t give my baby veneers,” the video caption reads.

As the video starts, you see a slideshow image of Derri’s handsome son. In the first photo, her son is sporting a yellow shirt, flawless skin, dimples, and a huge, bright-white smile.

In the next photo, you see the untouched photo of her son who still looks handsome without dimples and a huge smile. In the final slide show image, the mom showed a copy of her email to the photography company questioning them about her son’s picture day.

“I need my son’s unedited pictures. This is not my kid,” Derri said to the school in the email. And while Derri is seemingly bothered by the retouched photos, she is quite tickled by the result of the photos.

Interestingly, Derri later decided to show the process for picture day. The creator shared another TikTok video of her preparing her son for picture day. In the video, the young man got a $100 haircut before school and appeared to be very tired and not up to the task.

TikTok users are also a bit perplexed by the retouched school photos.

Unless a parent requests for certain changes to be made to their child’s photos, it’s quite disrespectful to make changes to a child’s photo. While it’s true some parents opt for professional retouching, that isn't the case with Derri and her son. So, folks on social media wasted no time pointing out other retouching issues.

“Veneers and dimples,” one person shared. “And dimples… they are wild for that,” another user said. Many commenters pointed out that Derri's son looks great in the original photo and that retouches weren't necessary.

“He didn’t need that either, they were wrong. That baby is handsome as is,” one user chimed in. Interestingly, Derri hasn't shared any updates on the response from Lifetouch or the school about her son’s unedited pictures.