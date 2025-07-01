The "A Little Something to Take the Edge Off" TikTok Trend Is All About Relaxing Your Way Grab your nearest "little something" and watch this trend for some laughs. By Ivy Griffith Published July 1 2025, 9:08 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @liljessmo, @ozempic_paul_blart

In the world of TikTok trends, there are different vibes for different people. Some trends are meant to physically challenge you, get you up and moving, and see how agile and limber you are. Some trends, on the other hand, speak to the exhaustion in our soul. They harness the parts of us that are "over it" and just need some way to relax.

This is most certainly the case for the "a little something to take the edge off" trend that swept TikTok in June 2025. Here's the meaning behind the omnipresent trend and how some folks have creatively interpreted it for their own lives.

Here's what we know about that "a little something to take the edge off" TikTok trend.

When you search "a little something to take the edge off trend" on TikTok, hundreds, if not thousands, of videos will pop up. But there is one video in particular that not only highlights the trend but explains it in simple terms so even the most "over it" among us can understand what's happening.

User @livbodies explained, "There's a new trend going around where someone has something put in between their fingers," as she demonstrated using the fore- and middle finger to grasp something, "and they're like, 'just a little something to take the edge off.'" Liv goes on to share that the gesture is meant to reference holding a cigarette between your fingers.

As one might step out for a cigarette break "just to take the edge off" after a long, hard day at work. The phrase "a little something to take the edge off" has historically been used to reference cigarettes, alcohol, drugs, and practically anything that might relax you after feeling "on edge" or "stressed."

TikTok users' interpretations of the trend are pretty cute and funny.

And, true to form, TikTok has made it pretty hilarious, avoiding references to drugs and other potentially harmful substances, instead focusing on the wholesome side of life. In one video, a user shows themselves pinch-finger holding the corner of their bed. Because, as we all know, nothing "takes the edge off" a hard day quite like crawling into a freshly-made bed.

In another video, a user holds their cat's paw between their fingers, in a sweet homage to how our pets can lighten our load and make our days brighter and less stressful. Unless the cat is the source of your stress, in which case you might need to find something else to feature for the trend.

Some people have used the trend to feature favorite foods, movies, and one person even playfully pretended to be using a voodoo doll with pins to prick a certain infamous politician.

And in one video, a user holds a small bottle of Pepto Bismal, meant to be used when your stomach is upset. It can happen when you're overly stressed about something or if you suffer from chronic stomach issues.

