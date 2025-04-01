Jack Doherty's Girlfriend Called the Cops on the Popular TikTok Star — Here's What We Know "You called the cops before you talk to your boyfriend," says Jack Doherty to his girlfriend in a video. By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 1 2025, 11:54 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/TMZ

Being a parent can be trying, but raising a child in the digital age has made the already tough times even more difficult. As of 2025, only California, Illinois, Minnesota, and Utah have passed laws establishing financial and legal protections for child influencers. Sometimes, a child influencer rises to fame entirely on their own.

Take Jack Doherty, for example, whose very first video was released on his YouTube channel in September 2016. The then 13-year-old titled it "Marker Flip Twice in a Row," which is pretty self-explanatory. Four months later he was a flipping master whose "I Flipped All of These" video has more than 30 million views. As Doherty grew up, his content shifted to stunts, pranks, and TikTok. He has also faced some controversy. Who is he? Here's what we know.

Who is Jack Doherty? His controversies aren't a joke.

What started out as wholesome content from a kid turned into something that is more MrBeast-adjacent. In some videos, Doherty is doing nice things for others, such as taking a struggling dog to the vet or getting a hotel for someone in need. In other videos, he's playing pranks on people he loves, including his own girlfriend. It's the kind of situation that could really foster paranoia in a friendship or relationship.

Outside of his time on TikTok or YouTube, Doherty has had a few legal issues. In February 2024, Doherty and his security team were accused of battery, assault, negligence, and emotional distress in a lawsuit. It was filed by a man named Chase Gardella, who alleged that he was beaten up by Doherty and his bodyguard at a Halloween party in October 2023, per The Blast.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Gardella said he was speaking with Doherty and his bodyguard, Justin Goslee, when the YouTuber suggested they fight. Doherty reportedly gestured to Gardella and a friend of his, saying, "Us two versus you two, alright go." That's when Gardella alleged that Goslee punched him in the face, causing "serious physical injuries to his head, face, and neck."

The incident was live-streamed on Kick and subsequently shared to X, YouTube, and TikTok. Gardella says that Doherty continued to monetize this content, to his "detriment." In September 2024, TMZ reported that Doherty attempted to use his renters' insurance policy to get State Farm Insurance to cover the cost of litigation and damages. The insurance company refused to do so.

Doherty's girlfriend called the police on him in March 2025.

In a video shared to TMZ's TikTok, Doherty claims that his girlfriend called the police on him after the influencer allegedly threatened her. This allegedly took place in March 2025 and shows a distraught Doherty filming his girlfriend walking out of his home, next to piles of what appears to be her clothing. "My girlfriend called the cops on me, to get all her stuff out," he says.

"I can't believe what's happening right now," says Doherty while mumbling something about girls being fake. In the next shot, Doherty's girlfriend and another girl are accompanied by a police officer who follows them into the house. The influencer is walking next to his girlfriend, trying to talk to her. "You called the cops before you talk to your boyfriend," he says to her.