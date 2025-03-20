Here's Where Former Kidfluencer Piper Rockelle's Mom Tiffany Smith Is Now The allegations against Tiffany are disturbing, and Netflix decided to blow the lid wide open. By Ivy Griffith Published March 20 2025, 10:11 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @tiffanyrockelle

Every now and then a story comes along that pulls back the curtain and reveals the dark side of influencers. YouTube and other social media platforms have a way of drawing people who have no problem exploiting and harming others to get their fame by proxy. This seems to be the case for social media star Piper Rockelle, famed founding member of The Squad thanks to the recruiting prowess of her mom, Tiffany Smith, who also goes by Tiffany Rockelle.

Article continues below advertisement

Over time, allegations began to be leveled at Tiffany that took on a sinister and disturbing cast, including those involving sexual harassment and exploitation of minors. She settled a lawsuit over the allegations, and seemingly disappeared from social media even though her daughter Piper continued to make content. So where is Tiffany Smith now? Here's what we know.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Piper Rockelle's mom Tiffany Smith now?

Piper first started posting content on social media in 2016. She was just 8 or 9 years old when she first started making content that was originally aimed at children around her age. But in 2017, Tiffany stepped in to manage her daughter's channel and formed "The Squad." These fellow kidfluencers would help boost one another's channels by collaborating and working together, and Tiffany would allegedly cause them great harm in her efforts to make her daughter the next viral superstar.

And become a viral superstar, Piper did. By 2025, she had amassed well over 12 million followers on YouTube and was allegedly earning between $300,000 to $500,000 per month. Even though she was still a minor, she was posing arguably sexually suggestive content to social media as her mom continued to manage from the shadows. It all came crashing down in 2022 after members of the Squad filed a lawsuit against Tiffany.

Article continues below advertisement

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs accused Tiffany of sexual exploitation and making the kids "frequently subjected to an emotionally, physically, and sometimes sexually abusive environment perpetrated by Piper’s mom." She ultimately settled in 2023 for $1.85 million with the plaintiffs. As to where she went once it all bubbled to the surface, it's hard to say. She keeps more than a low profile these days; she's practically "no profile." Her social media has been wiped of everything but tags, and her daughter no longer includes her in content.

Article continues below advertisement

Disturbing allegations came to light, culminating in a 2025 Netflix documentary.

Yet even while Tiffany might hope that the world moves on and forgets her, Netflix worked with former members of the Squad to blow the lid off the story and bring it all into the light of day.

In March 2025, former Squad member Claire Rocksmith took to TikTok to promise that soon things would be coming to light that she had never spoken about publicly before. The video caption reads, "I have never talked about what I have gone through in specifics on social media. If you want to know, the Netflix documentary comes out April 9. It’s finally time for you all to know. Everything."

Article continues below advertisement

The documentary Claire referred to is called Bad Influence: the Dark Side of Kidfluencing. The three-part Netflix docuseries promised to shed light on the allegations made against Tiffany, including the allegation that "Tiffany would direct [the Squad members] to pose certain ways” or "hug a certain way in a clip." They claim that Tiffany told these young children, "Sex sells. Make it sexy." And, disturbingly, the allegations go even further than that.

However, Claire wanted to be clear in addressing the documentary. She added, "I BLAME PIPER FOR NOTHING. I KNOW WHAT HAPPENED. IT HAPPENED TO ME." While Tiffany may have chosen laying low and hoping no one remembered she exists, Netflix opted for shining a light on everything the young children say they experienced at her hands.