Who Are All the Squad Members Piper Rockelle's Mom Recruited? The Lineup Shifted "If you leave The Squad, you're going to get blacklisted."

If you're familiar with the world of kid influencers, you’ve probably heard of Piper Rockelle, 17. While she had a background in entertainment before rising to internet fame, her influencer journey took off after posting her first YouTube video in November 2016. Though her mother, Tiffany Smith, wasn’t heavily involved at first, she later took on a bigger role, forming The Squad in 2017 — a group of fellow kidfluencers who frequently appeared in Piper’s content and cross-promoted each other.

Under Tiffany’s guidance, Piper amassed over 12 million YouTube subscribers and earned between $300,000 and $500,000 per month, as highlighted in the Netflix documentary Bad Influence: The Dark Side to Kidfluencing. The Squad played a major role in her success, but in 2022, 11 former members filed a lawsuit alleging that they were placed in a "sexually abusive environment" orchestrated by Piper’s mom, per the Los Angeles Times. So, who were the Squad members at the center of the controversy?

These are all the Squad members Piper Rockelle's mom recruited.



Since Tiffany began forming The Squad in 2017, the lineup has changed over time. However, past members have included Sophie Fergi, Symonne Harrison, Gavin Magnus, Hayden Haas, Sawyer Sharbino, Jentzen Ramirez, Corinne Joy, Claire RockSmith, and Emily Dobson. At one point in Piper’s rising online career, some Squad members even moved in with her to streamline content creation, according to Netflix.

Since the allegations surfaced, and with Netflix shedding light on them in its documentary, Piper has slowed down on content creation. However, former Squad members haven’t. Sophie Fergi continues to create content and is even a contributor to Girl Talk, a digital series. She currently has 2 million Instagram followers and continues to receive support from fans, who leave uplifting comments on her posts.

Gavin Magnus continues to stay busy with content creation, amassing 2 million Instagram followers and over 7 million on TikTok. Meanwhile, Claire RockSmith remains active on her social channels, sharing everything from product reviews to her usual lifestyle content.

However, in a March 2025 post, she hinted that the truth about her time with Piper and The Squad will come to light in the April 9, 2025, documentary. In the comments, she made her stance clear, writing, "I BLAME PIPER FOR NOTHING. I KNOW WHAT HAPPENED. IT HAPPENED TO ME."

The remaining Squad members previously mentioned still boast a massive following online, showing that despite whatever may have transpired during their time as part of the group, they remain resilient and have risen above it.

'Bad Influence: The Dark Side to Kidfluencing' exposes some of the alleged mistreatment The Squad endured.

The documentary Bad Influence: The Dark Side to Kidfluencing explores Piper’s rise to fame and the troubling allegations against her mother. One woman described Tiffany as someone who "finds people who want to be famous" and "takes advantage of them." A former Squad member echoed this sentiment, claiming, "Tiffany would direct us to pose certain ways” or "hug a certain way in a clip."