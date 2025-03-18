Fans Are Furious Over Sarah Kim’s Husband Andrew Min – Who Is He and What Does He Do? "She's literally mothering her husband." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 18 2025, 1:03 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@hoemgirll

If you're just now hearing about TikTok influencer Sarah Kim and her husband, Andrew, it's likely because of the growing controversy surrounding their relationship. But if you’ve been following her for a while, chances are you’re not exactly a fan of Andrew. Sarah and Andrew are married with a baby on the way. They recently moved into a new home, leaving behind their smaller apartment to prepare for their growing family.

While Sarah seems happy and content, a quick scroll through the comments tells a different story, and fans seem to think that she needs to ditch Andrew and start fresh. From rumors of him being unemployed to giving Sarah his mother’s wedding ring without bothering to get it resized, Andrew isn’t exactly winning over the internet. Here’s what we know about Sarah Kim’s husband, including whether he actually has a job and why people don't really like him.

Who is Sarah Kim's husband, Andrew?

Sarah Kim and her husband, Andrew Min, tied the knot in February 2021. Some fan theories suggest that Sarah is 27, while Andrew is 31. Andrew, who was born in Illinois "behind a cornfield," wasn’t raised around Koreans, which is why he doesn’t speak the language fluently. In fact, he didn’t speak English when he was born and only picked it up as a toddler. But he’s making an effort to relearn it, as he shared during a July 2024 sermon at Beloved Church.

Andrew is a pastor and graduated from Talbot School of Theology in May 2020 with an M.A. in Spiritual Formation and Soul Care, according to his LinkedIn. That's where he met Sarah. He also attended Biola University from 2008 to 2013, where he got his start in ministry, according to his WestGate Church bio. He had previously worked at Newsong Church in Orange County, which he credits for giving him his "passion for spiritual depth and health in leadership."

Now, although he delivered sermons at Beloved Church in 2024, Andrew revealed during that sermon that he wasn’t being paid by the church. Before joining Beloved Church, Andrew admitted he took a sabbatical after "an ugly ending" at his previous ministry, taking the year off "to rest and heal."

Fast forward to 2025, and Andrew is now working as a congregational pastor at WestGate Church, a position he began in January 2025. Prior to that, he worked part-time as a Forte Guide for Forte from July 2023 to November 2024.

While many believe Andrew is unemployed and leaving Sarah to handle all the bills, his LinkedIn suggests otherwise, unless, of course, he isn't being paid by the church.

Why don't people like Sarah Kim's husband Andrew?

Andrew has developed a negative reputation among Sarah's fans, not just because many believe he spends his days playing video games while Sarah works a 9-to-5, cleans, and creates content — while pregnant — but also because they claim he doesn’t contribute to the bills at all. While we can’t confirm whether these claims are true, especially since his LinkedIn presents a different picture, many people believe it. In fact, some fans are even advising Sarah to find a new man.

Andrew’s also catching heat for a few other things, like what he said about Sarah during that same July 2024 sermon. Just a minute or so in, he started talking about how learning Korean is hard, but "there’s this person who lives in my house" who seems to make it even harder. That was a major red flag because he referred to his wife as "this person in my house."

@davedisci.stories Sarah Kim and Andrew Min have been a recent topic of conversation as many are upset with Andrew and what he has allegedly done. Are gender roles something that are real or should we not think about it? #marriage #husband ♬ original sound - DAVE DISCI

He went on to accuse Sarah of laughing at him while he tries to learn Korean, saying she’ll quickly pull out her camera to record him, almost as if to mock him. But here's where it gets awkward: He added, "If you see any of my wife’s videos and … she enjoys this process of pointing it out and it can be difficult, it’s cruel, right? What kind of cruel person does this? And, um, that story has no resolution, I’m just doomed." Was Andrew trying to lighten the mood, or does he really feel that way?

What’s also concerning to fans is that Andrew hadn’t attended a live ultrasound until Sarah was already in her second trimester, which begins at week 13 (three months). In the TikTok where Sarah revealed this, one commenter wrote, "The fact that it’s your SECOND trimester and it’s his first time seeing your ultrasound is wild." Fans also pointed out in various videos how he gives her the "side eye" while she’s filming.