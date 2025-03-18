Quilting Influencer Donna Jordan of Jordan Fabrics Has Died — Here’s What Happened Donna Jordan was known for teaching thousands of YouTube subscribers how to quilt using her brand, Jordan Fabrics. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 18 2025, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jordanfabrics

Since 2015, Donna Jordan, an Oregon-based wife, mother, and grandmother, found a new life as an influencer with her quilting business, Jordan Fabrics. The business, which Donna founded with her husband, Matt Jordan, quickly became a family affair that her loyal subscribers and fans watched in action on the Jordan Fabrics YouTube channel. Donna intrigued her subscribers as she shared her step-by-step tutorials of bringing one of her unique designs to life.

When Donna released a video on March 18, 2025, her audience expected to see another one of her tutorials to try at home. They received just that, followed by a heartbreaking update that rocked her family to their core.

What happened to Donna Jordan of Jordan Fabrics?

Donna's March 18 video began as many of her past videos had. As the camera rolled, she worked on making drop diamonds to add to her quilts using multiple Jordan Fabrics designs. Throughout the tutorial, Donna achieved adding the diamonds to her quilt and had them designed individually into squares. She ended the video by telling subscribers the rest of her work would be "really easy," stating she needed to "add the borders then I can get it loaded onto the quilting machine."

After Donna shared her plans for the quilt, her husband, Matt, stepped in 11 minutes and 57 seconds into the video. He revealed the video ended abruptly because she died on March 14, 2025 at approximately 4:00 a.m. "Donna has been battling an illness for a few years now and the last three months it got more acute and and she needed more treatments," Matt said of his wife's death.

Matt added that Donna had been making quilts since he met her when they were 16, stating her craft was over 50 years in the making, and she enjoyed every minute of it. "I just want to tell you that Donna loved what she did," he said. "She couldn't believe that she could make money cutting quilts making quilts and teaching people how to do them. It was such a blessing to her and I hope a blessing to you all. We just will miss her greatly."

Matt also reflected on how Donna contributed to his life, stating she was "great wife and business partner" and a "great mother" to their four children. The couple's son, James, who recorded his mother's YouTube videos on his phone, also paid tribute to his mother in the video's comments.

"We love you all so much, thank for watching and sharing quilting with us for so many years," James said, addressing Jordan Fabrics' fans. "I filmed my mom on a cell phone for 8+ years and truly enjoyed spending every minute with her. She was such a caring, funny person full of joy and had such a passion for quilting. We loved sharing everything with all of you."

Donna Jordan and Jordan Fabrics' supporters have expressed their condolences online.

Jordan Fabrics' website states Donna had over 40 years of experience in the quilting industry. She and her husband eventually worked their way up in the industry, allowing for them to launch a workshop in Grants Pass, Oregon. Many of the family's supporters watched her from the beginning and were deeply saddened to learn of her passing. On social media, her fans shared how much her passion for quilting meant to them.

"So awful this world lost such a beautiful soul," one fan wrote on Facebook. "She was hands down my favorite to watch and learn from. My heart aches for her family. And as a grandmom myself, my heart aches for the grandmother her grandchildren will never enjoy time with, to play with and learn from. So sad all around. Prayers for her family."

I was devastated this morning when I saw this news. Though I never met "Donna Jordan from JordanFabrics", I feel as though I have lost a friend. https://t.co/ZLr2QvdAZS — Brandy Meyer (@DataGeekBrandy) March 18, 2025