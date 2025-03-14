Wait, Did Lgndfrvr Really Die? Here’s What His Cryptic Messages Suggest "So we all here from his crashout on snap. Group meeting what do we think..." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 14 2025, 10:25 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lgndfrvr

Social media influencer Lgndfrvr (real name: Justice Alexander) sent fans into a frenzy in mid-March 2025 after rumors swirled about a possible breakup with his girlfriend (and baby mama) Des Gutierrez. But the speculation didn’t stop there. In fact, it escalated into wild claims that he had died. Wait, what? After posting a series of cryptic messages on Instagram and Snapchat, concern over Lgndfrvr’s well-being grew.

At the very least, fans suspected his relationship with Des, his creative partner who often co-stars in his relationship skit content, was over. On March 13, he shared an Instagram Story that read, "Don't let this be the last time, I need you to be mine." In another post, he paired Usher’s "You Got It Bad" with the text overlay, "I'll never find anyone just like you." If you’ve been scouring the comments on his latest posts for answers and coming up short, don’t worry, we’ve got the scoop.

What happened to Lgndfrvr?

Lgndfrvr hasn’t confirmed whether he and his girlfriend Des have broken up, but the general consensus among fans is that the cryptic social media posts are just for clout. In other words, many believe Lgndfrvr and Des are making it seem like they broke up, or worse, just to grab more attention.

One person commented on Lgndfrvr’s March 13 post, "Clickbait — it’s all they do now," while another shared a similar sentiment, writing, "I feel like they do so much for clout. I used to like them but it’s getting bad now. [I] saw YouTube videos a while back where they legit acted like their house was haunted for a while."

Although Des shared a carousel of photos from a night out in mid-January 2025 with a concerning caption — "You have to look for the good in the bad, the happy in the sad, the gain in your pain, and what makes you grateful, not hateful. Praying for a better month." — by mid-February, she and Lgndfrvr were celebrating the launch of their new food truck business, Takosfrvr.

So, for now, it seems safe to assume they haven’t broken up. But the even more alarming rumor that needs to be addressed is the claim that Lgndfrvr has died.

Is Lgndfrvr dead?

Lgndfrvr doesn’t appear to have died, and the cryptic Snapchat messages that had fans scrambling to his other social channels for confirmation seem to have been nothing more than clickbait. Rumors started swirling on March 14, 2025, that he had passed away, yet just a day earlier, he and Des posted a skit on Instagram about the reality of relationships.

What further confirms Lgndfrvr is likely alive is that his girlfriend, Des, shared an Instagram Story on March 13 promoting their food truck, Takosfrvr, hyping up its all-day breakfast menu and even posting a photo of plated food. If her boyfriend and baby daddy had actually died, would she really be out here promoting their food truck the next day?

Fans seem to feel the same way. One person commented on a recent post from Lgndfrvr, writing, "They’ve been posting for a few weeks now saying he died on Snap, but every Snap shows his death date differently ... They are def doing clickbait."