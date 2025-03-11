Popular Social Media Influencer Alysha Burney Tragically Passes Away at 24 Years Old In March 2025, social media influencer Alysha Burney passed away at the age of 24. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 11 2025, 2:33 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @alyshaburney_

While being a popular social media influencer might seem glamorous and full of perks, it's important to recognize that it also comes with its fair share of challenges and drawbacks. One of the most significant downsides is the constant exposure to the public eye, which often leads to intense scrutiny, harsh criticism, and, unfortunately, the spread of false rumors. This is exactly the situation that Alysha Burney found herself in recently.

In March 2025, Alysha became the target of some damaging and completely unfounded rumors, drawing significant attention and stirring up controversy across her social media platforms. So, what exactly happened to Alysha? Here's what you need to know about the situation.

What happened to Alysha Burney?

In a devastating turn of events, Alysha Burney has passed away. Her unexpected death has sent shockwaves through her fanbase and the social media community, leaving many in disbelief.

As is often the case in the age of social media, Alysha's tragic passing has sparked an overwhelming amount of attention, but unfortunately, with that attention has come a slew of false rumors and misinformation.

Given her significant presence online and the large following she had cultivated over the years, it's no surprise that speculation and gossip have quickly begun to swirl around the circumstances of her death. Some of these rumors have been deeply hurtful and completely untrue. In light of this, her brother, Charles Burney, has come forward to set the record straight.

Did Alysha Burney die?

In a March 10, 2025, report from Fox4 News, Charles Burney shared the heartbreaking details regarding the sudden death of his sister, Alysha Burney. According to Charles, Alysha had an asthma attack and died in her sleep on March 2 while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She was 24 years old and was set to celebrate her 25th birthday the very next day.

Charles, who was by Alysha's side when she passed, also took the opportunity to address and debunk some of the disturbing rumors circulating online about his sister's death. "She does not do drugs," he stated, adding, "She was a self-loving and happy individual who cherished her life and was looking forward to the upcoming year’s plans. She was in Mexico to celebrate her birthday. She was a very classy young woman."

Charles also criticized the rampant spread of misinformation surrounding her passing. "There's a spread of misinformation online, stating different things based on speculation," he told the outlet. "These sources lack credibility and should not be believed. My sister did not engage in environments that would lead to such situations."

Reflecting on Alysha's character, Charles emphasized her openness and dedication to her goals: "She was not selfish with her knowledge and was a very open book about her journey," he said. "She will always be dearly loved, and her legacy will live on forever."