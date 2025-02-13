Naomi King Issues Disturbing Sexual Assault Allegations Against BookTuber Daniel Greene "If I disappear, you know who did it." By Ivy Griffith Updated Feb. 13 2025, 12:13 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Naomi King, @Daniel Greene

Content warning: This article contains information that may be disturbing to some readers, including graphic descriptions of sexual acts and alleged sexual assault. BookTuber and influencer Daniel Greene is best known for delivering his takes on a variety of book series, authors, and the characters they bring to life. His channel is often considered a central part of the "BookTok" world, where people enthusiastically debate their favorite book series.

However, things took a dark turn in February 2025 after fellow influencer and YouTuber Naomi King laid a series of disturbing allegations against Daniel, accusing him of sexual assault in a tear-filled video on her channel. Here's what we know about the allegations, and what Daniel had to say in response to Naomi's video.

Here's what we know about those allegations against BookTuber Daniel Greene, according to Naomi King.

On Feb. 11, 2025, Naomi sat in front of her camera and explained, "Two years ago, YouTuber Daniel Greene threatened to wipe me off social media. So if I disappear, you'll know who did it." She then explained why she was addressing the alleged threats.

In 2023, Naomi explained, she made a video discussing sexual assault. She gave a brief example in the video of a "friend that turned out not to be a friend" who she says sexually assaulted her. Naomi went on to add that she never identified the "friend" in any way.

But she received a cease and desist from Daniel's lawyer eight days later, threatening her with a lawsuit and demanding that she take the video down or she would face a lawsuit. She then recounted the incident that prompted the first video.

According to Naomi, she went to Las Vegas and "spent the day getting baked by the pool." Daniel was flying to meet her, and Naomi said that the expectation was that they would be just friends. After he arrived around midnight, Naomi alleges that Daniel pressured her into sex despite the fact that she was "half asleep and on drugs." She recounts pushing him away several times but alleges that he masturbated on her.

Daniel Greene has responded through his own YouTube.

The alleged assaults didn't stop there, according to Naomi. On the second day that they were in Las Vegas together, they went to breakfast. There, Naomi says, they agreed that the sexual encounter never should have happened, and they agreed that as friends, it would "never happen again."

But, Naomi alleges, it did happen again. This time, she describes him immediately assaulting her "as soon as" they were alone again. In the video, Naomi recounts repeating, "We just talked about this. We're just friends. It shouldn't have happened." Again, Naomi alleges, he masturbated over her. Only this time, she added, "It was worse." For several minutes, Naomi sobbed and gasped into the camera, appearing to fight off a panic attack.

By contrast, Daniel's response on his YouTube was calm and appeared proscripted by his lawyer. In a minute-long response, Daniel shared, "Hello. My name is Daniel Greene. This is an important message in response to various false allegations made against me by Naomi King of alleged sexual assault in a campaign launched on YouTube and more." Daniel continued, "Let me be clear. I had consensual sex with Naomi King. Yes, it was an affair," he admitted.

Daniel claims that he has proof that the encounters were consensual and promised to provide more communication to clarify the situation from his point of view. "More soon," he concluded. Daniel and Naomi have very different versions of what happened, and both appear to be appealing to the public to believe them. What comes next is unclear, but neither appears to be backing down.