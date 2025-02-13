Renee Noe Is Head Over Heels for Her Husband, Connor — Here’s When She Got Married "I will always keep him young." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 13 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@reneenoe

Avid runner and social media influencer Renee Noe has become a fan favorite across multiple platforms. As the wife of the founder of Run Club (for girls only), she’s found a way to stay connected with her TikTok community while doing what she loves most — running! But there's also someone who holds a special place in Renee's heart: her husband, Connor Noe.

Renee, who is seven years younger than Connor, started dating him during the COVID-19 pandemic after returning to her hometown in Utah. At the time, she had been living in Los Angeles pursuing a modeling career. Fast forward to 2025, and the couple is now expecting their first child together — a baby Noe! Here’s everything you need to know about when and where Renee got married, plus a little tea on what her husband does for a living.

Renee Noe and her husband Connor married in 2021.

Renee and Connor first crossed paths at a popular Fourth of July party when she was 17. Connor showed interest and asked about her, but someone shut it down, telling him, "She’s 17, she’s not your type, trust me," she revealed in a TikTok shared by Redditor @Reneenoesnark. Still, he followed her on Instagram.

Nine months later, they both happened to be in Miami at the same time, which they discovered through Instagram. They chatted briefly, but nothing came of it. A few months later, fate intervened again — they both ended up in California by coincidence and finally decided to hang out.

Their first date in Culver City was a blast, but with Renee still figuring out life and living in Glendale while Connor was in Costa Mesa — about an hour and a half away — she wasn’t sure a relationship would work. But Connor was persistent, and it seems that persistence is what ultimately brought and kept them together.

Redditor @Reneenoesnark took the time to map out their exact timeline, from their first meeting to when they started dating. However, many commenters raised concerns about their age gap, as Renee was only 17 when Connor first pursued her, while he was 24.

Renee officially started dating Connor during the pandemic when she returned to Utah to cope with the challenges the world was facing. However, she eventually moved back to Los Angeles, where she had been living before COVID-19. When she returned to LA, she left Connor in Utah, but despite the hurdles of a long-distance relationship, the two made it work. In fact, Renee says their "relationship grew despite the distance."

By September 2021, the couple said their "I do’s," with Renee being somewhere between 20 and 21 at the time. Although she kept her home in Los Angeles to continue modeling, they eventually made a big move. By October 2023, the two permanently relocated to California, where they now run Connor’s company, Run Club, according to Renee’s official website.

On Sept. 4, 2022, Renee took to Instagram to celebrate her and Connor’s one-year wedding anniversary with a heartfelt message. She wrote, "Today marks a whole year of being married to my best friend!!! I thank God every day for finding me my other half sooner than later because Connor makes every day of my life the best day." She also reflected on their instant bond, adding, "The second I met him, I knew I couldn’t live without him."

What does Renee Noe's husband do?

Renee’s husband could definitely be classified as an entrepreneur, after all, he founded Run Club and, according to Renee, runs "multiple businesses that make no sense to your 21-year-old self," as she joked in a TikTok video from November 2022. So, in short, he’s a business owner!

