Who Is Gracie Hunt Dating? A Look at Her Love Life and Relationship History Is Gracie Hunt currently in a relationship with anyone? By Trisha Faulkner Published Feb. 10 2025, 4:49 p.m. ET

If you’ve followed Gracie Hunt for a while, you already know she’s more than just an NFL heiress. Between her work with the Kansas City Chiefs, her philanthropy, and her background in pageantry, she’s built a name for herself beyond her famous last name. That kind of visibility, however, comes with a lot of curiosity — especially when it comes to her personal life.

Lately, one question seems to pop up over and over: Who is Gracie Hunt dating? While she tends to keep her relationships low-key, her romance with Cody Keith, a former college quarterback turned real estate broker, has become a topic of interest. Of course, this isn’t the first time the internet has speculated about her love life either. Keep reading as we take a closer look at her current relationship and dating history.

Source: Mega

Who is Gracie Hunt dating now?

Gracie and Cody made their relationship public in late 2024, confirming their romance through social media posts. A series of photos — including one where Cody kissed Gracie on the cheek — made it clear that the two were more than just friends. According to People Magazine, they’ve been spotted together at Kansas City Chiefs games, charity events, and even a Miami Vice-themed nightclub in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Cody isn’t just another guy in her orbit. He played quarterback at East Carolina University before shifting gears into real estate. Despite living in different cities — and Gracie splitting time between Kansas City and Dallas while Cody is based in Charlotte — the two have found ways to make their relationship work. They’ve even shared glimpses of their FaceTime dates, proving that distance isn’t a dealbreaker for them.

Who has Gracie Hunt dated in the past?

Before Cody, Gracie was linked to a couple of well-known names in the sports and entertainment world. In 2022, she was rumored to be dating Tyler Cameron, best known from The Bachelorette. Fans speculated about their relationship after they were spotted together, but neither ever confirmed it.

Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Spotted On Date With Bachelor’s Tyler Cameronhttps://t.co/SCgbQTOgwN — Side Action Bets (@SideActionHQ) January 10, 2022

A few years earlier, during her college days in 2019, Gracie was reportedly involved with NFL quarterback Drew Lock. While details about their relationship remain private, their connection was a popular topic among football fans at the time. Though she has been connected to high-profile names, Gracie has never been one to chase headlines with her love life. Instead, she has always prioritized keeping certain aspects of her personal relationships out of the spotlight.

Gracie takes care not to reveal too much about her dating life.