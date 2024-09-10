Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Deshaun Watson's Alleged Misdeeds Have Not Totally Ruined His Dating Life Watson has been in a committed relationship that has lasted five years. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 10 2024, 11:03 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jillyanais

Even as he's been underperforming on the field, Deshaun Watson has also continued to be mired in controversy because of accusations of harassment and sexual assault. On Sept. 9, 2024, Watson was named in another civil suit that dated back to October of 2020, and alleged that he had committed assault and battery.

Even as Watson continues to be one of the most controversial players in the NFL, though, some are wondering whether all of the allegations he's faced have affected his romantic life. As it turns out, he is dating someone in spite of all the allegations.

Who is Deshaun Watson dating?

Watson has been dating influencer and model Jilly Anais for five years, and during the off-season, he posted numerous pictures of her while they were traveling in Ibiza together.

Regardless of all of the noise around Watson, it seems the two of them have been in a stable relationship for most of their time together. In a post celebrating their five-year anniversary, Anais said that she was "locked in for life." If that's the case, it looks like Anais might have to weather another storm at Watson's side following the news that he is facing another civil suit over allegations of sexual assault.

Deshaun Watson is facing new sexual assault allegations.

Watson faced a wave of sexual assault allegations starting in 2021, and now, he is facing another civil suit alleging that he committed sexual assault and battery while he was on a date in October of 2020. The suit claims that he exposed himself, requested a massage, and then sexually assaulted the victim in her apartment before she could get him to leave.

Watson was already suspended from the NFL for 11 games in August of 2022 following the previous wave of allegations, which suggested a similar pattern of behavior in which he would force himself on massage therapists throughout the city of Houston. He was accused by 24 different women, and reached confidential settlements with 23 of the women in 2022, and two grand juries declined to indict him on allegations made by 10 women.

At the same time, Watson received a record-breaking contract from the Cleveland Browns to play for the team for five years for $230 million, fully guaranteed. His suspension happened after he had moved to the Browns, and since he switched teams, he has not made the kind of impact that Cleveland was likely expecting from him.