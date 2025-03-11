Dylan Mulvaney Has Alluded to Her Dating Life, but Who Is She Actually With? Dylan Mulvaney has been open about her sex life, but won't say who she's dating. By Joseph Allen Published March 11 2025, 12:44 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Although Dylan Mulvaney is a TikTok star, there are plenty of details about her personal life that aren't as widely known as you might expect. Dylan's videos give us a glimpse into some aspects of her life, but as is the case with many influencers, they aren't an unvarnished picture.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Dylan has made more than one reference to dating, but she has never offered much detail on who she might be in a relationship with, if anyone. Given that, we've decided to dig deep and see if we can't figure out who exactly Dylan Mulvaney is dating.

Who is Dylan Mulvaney dating?

Although Dylan sometimes discusses her dating life, she has rarely suggested that she has any one partner. Instead, Dylan seems to be at the point in her life where she's more focused on having fun than on settling down. When she spoke about her dating life in 2023 with E! News, she kept things pretty vague. "It's actually going really well," she said. "I feel gorgeous, and I think that it's been a good year for that for me."

The following year, Dylan told fans on social media that she tries to lead with confidence in her dating life. "Me and my trans girlfriends talk about not leading with the idea that someone’s not going to be interested in us because of our transness," she wrote at the time. “Instead, I let myself feel hot and confident. I think other people could tell that.”

So we don't know who she's dating, but we know that Dylan feels pretty good about her dating life in general, and we also know that, as she promotes her new book Paper Doll, which is an unconventional memoir, she made it clear that the book focuses in part on her sexuality. In speaking with Glamour, Dylan said that she wanted to dispel the notion that some of her followers seem to have of her as childlike.

"I wanted to put some stories in there that made it worthwhile for them, and that showed that I'm an adult and this is an adult book. That felt important to me too because I think often I'm infantilized online, or seen as someone trying to appear younger than they are," she explained. "And that's just so far from the truth."

"I think, while some of the things that I'm experiencing are new to me, and feel like I'm just learning to walk in some categories, there's also plenty that I'm well-versed in. I love to have a cocktail. I love to have a fun summer hookup," she added.