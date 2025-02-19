What’s the Story Behind Baylen Dupree's Sister's Neck Scar? Fans Are Curious "I was just curious because I have the same scar." — @Teri Echols on Facebook By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 19 2025, 9:28 a.m. ET Source: TLC

There’s a lot we’ve learned from TikTok sensation and TLC's Baylen Out Loud star Baylen Depree. For starters, Tourette Syndrome is real and manifests in many ways. For Baylen, it’s mostly through her tics. In a January 2025 interview with Entertainment Tonight, she revealed that she doesn’t like being known for her tics or addressed with one of her famous lines because, quite frankly, she’s not a TikTok trend — she’s a person.

While Baylen is very open about her Tourette Syndrome, including how it makes her feel and how she navigates life with it, there’s been little talk about her sister Sammi and the scar she has on her neck. Folks got a good glimpse of it in Episode 2 of Baylen Out Loud, and now they want to know where the scar came from. Here’s what we uncovered.

What happened to Baylen Dupree's sister's neck?

It's unclear what happened to Baylen Dupree's sister, Sammi, and why there’s a scar on her neck, as neither Baylen nor Sami have come forward with an explanation. While some people on Facebook feel it's no one's business what caused the scar, others argue that since the show is about Baylen, and Sammi's life is being shared on some level, fans might be curious. In any case, folks have speculated about the origin of Sammi's scar.

In a Jan. 25, 2025, Facebook post featuring a photo of Sammi and the caption, "After seeing Episode 2, can someone tell me how Baylen's sister got that scar on her neck?" one user suggested it could be related to a thyroid procedure.

According to UCLA Health, a parathyroid surgery typically leaves a scar about one inch long on the neck, while thyroid surgery scars range from one to two inches. Sammi's neck scar appears to be on the smaller side, which means it could either be from a parathyroid or thyroid procedure, though this is still just speculation as she hasn't confirmed anything.

Some people think Baylen Dupree's sister's neck scar is a tracheostomy scar.

Another Facebook user suggested that Sammi's neck scar resembles a tracheostomy scar, which results from creating a hole in the neck to access the trachea. A tracheostomy tube is then placed in the windpipe to keep it open and help with breathing, according to the Mayo Clinic. Surgeons typically use this procedure when "breathing is blocked or reduced," and it's often needed for patients requiring long-term use of a ventilator.

However, since Baylen's sister has her Instagram account (@samuelleabb) set to private, don’t expect any updates from her there. Instead, you’ll have to keep an eye on Baylen’s social media to see if she mentions it or if the issue is addressed in their reality TV series Baylen Out Loud.