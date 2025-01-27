Where Does 'Baylen Out Loud' Star Baylen Dupree Live? There's a Whole Song About the Area "Baylen and her family aren't afraid to laugh and embrace the chaos." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 27 2025, 4:14 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @baylen_dupree

When it comes to TLC, the network loves to tell the stories of people. Whether they're telling a person's story as they struggle with weight loss or staying active, or following the unusual lives of Kody Brown and his Sister Wives, there's always some kind of story being told.

With Baylen Out Loud, viewers get to follow the ins and outs of daily life for 22-year-old Baylen Dupree. The young reality star battles with Tourette syndrome, and the series explores the way it impacts her daily life and her plans for the future. Here's what we know about Baylen, including where she lives and what the show reveals about her day-to-day challenges.

Here's where Baylen Dupree is from.

Baylen is from Ranson, W.Va. If you haven't already guessed, the song we were referencing is "Country Roads" by John Denver. And, as the song points out, the mountainous region where Baylen was born and raised includes breathtaking mountainside vistas, winding country roads, and a slower, more rural life than many Americans are used to.

Ranson is just below Pennsylvania, along the Pennsylvania/West Virginia state line. It's also a short hop from Washington, D.C. Boasting just over 5,400 people in the town of Ranson, it's a typical, quiet, rural West Virginian town.

Baylen lives with her parents, Julie and Allen Dupree. She also shares the home with her five siblings: Burke, Sammi, Sven, Vick, and Bechnir. Sammi is her only sister, and the two girls are close to their four brothers.

What is 'Baylen Out Loud' about?

While the series does show how she interacts with her family, it also introduces the story of what life is like for those who live with Tourette syndrome. Mayo Clinic defines Tourette syndrome as a movement disorder "that involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds (tics) that can't be easily controlled."

While the physical tics and vocalizations can be disruptive to people around those with Tourette syndrome, they are often far more painful and isolating for those who live with the disorder. TLC's bio describes the series: "Despite her daily challenges, Baylen and her family aren't afraid to laugh and embrace the chaos that makes their everyday lives in West Virginia unique."

With Baylen Out Loud, the 22-year-old West Virginian has a chance to tell her story and introduce people to the struggles of living with Tourette. The Tourette Association of America has a long list of ways that the disorder impacts people with Tourette syndrome and helps them address those challenges. Things that Tourette syndrome can make harder include: Driving

Dating

Eating

Cooking

Drawing

Hygiene such as hair-brushing or tooth-brushing

Taking notes

While people with Tourette syndrome often adjust well and tics can become less disruptive over time, it can also be an incredibly isolating and difficult disorder to live with. Not everyone is understanding of tics, and those with Tourette syndrome can feel stigmatized or unwanted in social settings. By telling her story with TLC's Baylen Out Loud, Baylen is doing more than helping people understand her; she's helping people learn about the oft-misunderstood world of Tourette syndrome for everyone who suffers.