Baylen Dupree Is Taking Control of Her Tourette Diagnosis and Sharing Her Life With Fans Baylen Dupree's vocal tics began around the age of six or seven. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 13 2025, 11:56 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@baylen_dupree

You might have seen her on TikTok long before she was given the reality series Baylen Out Loud on TLC, but whatever the case may be, Baylen Dupree is here to share her life, both the good and bad. Outside of the show, she has lived with Tourette syndrome since she was a child. Although it got easier to manage by the time she was a teenager, Baylen continued to deal with vocal and facial tics into adulthood. Now, she's ready to share her story in a much bigger way.

Article continues below advertisement

Tourette syndrome is a nervous system disorder that involves an individual speaking repetitive and often unwanted or even inappropriate sounds and words. It also includes a diagnosed person making visual facial movements, or tics, before, during, or after, they make the sounds. In the trailer for Baylen Out Loud, her mother notes that Baylen has a "severe" case of the disorder. But, Baylen says on the show, she still wants to live what she calls a "normal" life while encouraging others with the same diagnosis to do just that as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Baylen Dupree from 'Baylen Out Loud'?

Baylen has lived with Tourette syndrome for years. While in most cases, Tourette gets easier to manage over time, for Baylen, her tics got under control and then came back years after. Now, she's 22 years old and she still lives with the nervous disorder, but she wants the world to know she is more than her diagnosis, and she wants others to know what is and isn't true about those who share her diagnosis.

Baylen shared with Good Morning America that she first showed signs and symptoms of Tourette syndrome around the age of six or seven. She shared that her tics were much milder as a child, but that they worsened around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK, tics can worsen with stress or anxiety, which might explain why Baylen saw an increase in her own tics during the pandemic.

Article continues below advertisement

With her show, Baylen hopes to share more of her personal life with fans rather than what they've seen on TikTok up until this point. It's also about showing how one person's experience with a Tourette or tic syndrome diagnosis isn't necessarily the same as what someone else might experience.

Article continues below advertisement

Baylen Dupree has gone viral on TikTok for her Tourette syndrome.

Even if you don't know her by name, you might have already seen Baylen on TikTok thanks to her millions of followers and countless viral videos. Since at least 2022, Baylen has shared videos detailing what triggers her tics, how people react to them, and the challenges of doing new things in public while living with Tourette syndrome. Baylen Out Loud is like an extension of what she has already shared with her followers and supporters, but on a much larger scale.

Baylen Dupree was on 'Dr. Phil.'