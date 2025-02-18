What Is Baylen Dupree’s Net Worth? A Look at the Influencer and TLC Star’s Income Baylen openly shares her life with Tourette's Syndrome on social media and TLC's 'Baylen Out Loud.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 18 2025, 5:25 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@baylen_dupree

The freedom to live out loud is one that most people take for granted and rarely achieve. TikTok sensation and reality star Baylen Dupree chooses to take her privilege in stride and has made a successful career of being her authentic, admittedly inappropriate self. Baylen amassed a supportive fanbase through her TikTok channel, @baylen.dupree.

Her channel follows her journey as a Gen Z-er living with Tourette Syndrome. This neurological disorder causes those affected to express repeatedly and involuntary movements and sounds, which, in Baylen's case, involves cursing at inopportune times. The content creator's advocacy and candid approach to sharing her Tourette's journey has given her the freedom to get paid to be herself. Here's everything to know about Baylen's net worth.

What is Baylen Dupree's net worth?

According to InTouch Weekly, Baylen's estimated net worth is between $1 million and $5 million. The outlet reported that she's earned millions from her social media platforms, primarily TikTok. While Baylen is active on Instagram as well, her TikTok channel has 10.4 million followers and has multiple sponsored posts from partnerships she's worked with since building her brand.

Baylen began posting TikToks after years of being bullied for her tics by girls from her math class. She said the bullying allowed her to stop living in fear about her condition and prompted her to create her first TikTok about Tourette's in 2021, resulting in her going viral and one of her tics "winding it up," becoming a viral TikTok sound.

"It basically brought to everyone's attention that something was wrong with me so I flipped it," Baylen explained to People in 2023. "I was like, I never want to be that person anymore," she says. "I'm sick and tired of hiding from everyone when I can't do anything about the way I am. I can't change it so I might as well embrace it. And I've never looked back. I've never regretted it."

Baylen Dupree Influencer, Reality TV Star Net worth: $1-5 million Baylen Dupree is an influencer and the star of TLC's Baylen Out Loud. She grew her career by sharing her journey of having Tourette Syndrome. Baylen was diagnosed with Tourette's in 2020. Birthdate: July 30, 2002 Birthplace: Ranson, W.V. Father: Allen Dupree Mother: Julie Dupree Relationships: Colin Dooley (started dating in 2022 and got engaged in February 2025) Siblings: 5

Does Baylen Dupree actually have Tourette's?

Baylen's TikTok fame hasn't been a linear road. Though it has afforded her social media fame, a reality show, and reported millions, it also includes bullying, name-calling, and doubt that her condition is real. Baylen shared in the January 2025 series premiere of her show, Baylen Out Loud, that people in her hometown and online have often wondered if she's faking having Tourette Syndrome by exaggerating her tics.

Despite the concerns from her naysayers, the TLC star has maintained her story of being diagnosed with Tourette's since the beginning of her journey. She told People in 2025 that she began noticing signs of Tourette's at 15 and received her official diagnosis in 2020. "I would go to the doctor and I would be like, 'I don't know how to explain this feeling, but I can't stop,'" Baylen recalled. "That's the only thing and the only way that I would tell people, because I didn't understand it, and I didn't have information."

