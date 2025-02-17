Is It True? ‘The Little Couple’ Stars Ben Klein and Jennifer Arnold Face Divorce Rumors Ben and Jennifer's TLC show, 'The Little Couple' ended in 2019 after 12 seasons. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 17 2025, 11:02 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jenarnold

Many TLC fans have become accustomed to the channel's fondness for unique families. Families with multiple kids or multiple wives are among the type of reality shows The Learning Channel has championed over the years. On May 26, 2009, TLC debuted The Little Couple, a reality series following married couple Bill Klein and neonatologist Dr. Jennifer Arnold. The couple shared their lives, which included them living with a rare type of dwarfism called Spondyloepiphyseal Dysplasia.

During their 12-season run, Bill and Jennifer also discussed adopting their children, Will and Zoey, navigating their careers, Jennifer's cancer battle, and the daily challenges that can come from them both having dwarfism. However, despite some hiccups, the couple were seemingly still devoted to each other after the cameras wrapped in 2019. The couple's bond was questioned by fans when rumors began they might be headed for divorce. So, is this the end of the little couple? Let's find out!

Rumors swirled among fans that 'The Little Couple' stars Bill Klein and Dr. Jennifer Arnold divorced.

Although their show officially ended on TLC in 2019, Bill and Jennifer continued giving their devoted fans highlights of their lives post-reality TV. But despite them regularly posting on their respective Instagram accounts, some fans are convinced their marriage is secretly in trouble. Fortunately, the rumors seem to be just that, as Bill and Jennifer aren't divorced or appear to be planning to get divorced.

Jennifer and Bill are still married and raising their children, Will and Zoey, together. In May 2024, Jennifer posted an Instagram reel of the family attending a Red Sox game in Boston, Mass. The couple also further confirmed they were still together in September 2024 after Ben posted an "ussie" on the beach, paired with a Forrest Gump quote about the Tom Hanks character's love interest, Jenny Curran (Robin Wright).

"Me and Jenny goes together like peas and carrots," the post read.

'The Little Couple' stars Ben and Dr. Jennifer have faced divorce rumors since 2021.

While The Little Couple fans are elated to see there likely won't be a divorce between our Ben and Jen, the couple has faced rumors they were headed for splittsville in the past. Fans grew suspicious of the couple's marriage after Jen accepted a job in Boston in 2021. The job caused the family to uproot their lives by moving to Boston from Florida to accept a position at Harvard and as the program director of Boston Children’s Hospital’s Simulator Program.

Jennifer took to Instagram Live in 2021 to confirm that fans had nothing to worry about regarding their marriage, as she and Ben both moved to Boston. "I don’t know, there are some rumors that Bill and I were no longer together,” she said (via InTouch). “No, we absolutely together, and we’re doing well, and we’re thankful that the move has gone well, and we’re excited about new schools, and new jobs, and just a whole new town in this adventure.”