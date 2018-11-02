'The Little Couple's Nanny Kate Made the Move to Florida With the Klein Family!

If you're a fan of the TLC series The Little Couple, you know nanny Kate is an honorary member of the Klein family. The brunette beauty, who is often spotted in the background of each episode, is so close to the family of four (who all have skeletal dysplasia), she even moved to Florida to join Bill, Jen, Will, and Zoey.

"We are so lucky that Kate and Trey were able to join us in moving to sunny Florida," Jen captioned a photo of Kate on Instagram. Just in case you forgot, Bill and Jen decided to move the family from Houston to St. Petersburg after Jen, who is a doctor, was offered an amazing job opportunity at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in the Sunshine State. And Kate was there to help with the move.

As expected, viewers were beyond thrilled to discover Kate would not be staying behind in Texas, and shared their excitement on social media. "I love that Kate is still a part of your life, and even made the move to FL! Speaks volumes about the love you all have for each other," one fan wrote. Another added, "That is absolutely amazing. Through all the changes, one of the most important people in your life is able to stay with you. You are all so lucky to have one another."

Source: Instagram

Kate recently tied the knot with her husband Trey. As expected, Will and Zoey were in her wedding, with Zoey getting the title of flower girl. Jen shared a photo of her daughter on the big day, writing, "Most beautiful flower girl!" Kate was also by Jen's side as she battled stage 3 choriocarcinoma, a rare form of uterine cancer, in 2013.

However, just because Bill and Jen have Kate as a nanny, doesn't mean they are hands-off parents. "They’re getting to an interesting age and finding their real passions,” Bill recently told People magazine of his kids. "They’re really into artwork right now, their verbal skills continue to surprise me, and they’re doing so well in school. It’s fun to watch them grow. After everything we’ve been through, it’s a very exciting time."

Source: Twitter

So, what's the day in the life like for Kate? In a blog post, Jen detailed her nanny's job, writing, "Typically during the weekdays Kate, our nanny, comes at 10 a.m. and she stays until 6 p.m. She'll send me pictures throughout the day of what Will's doing, which is really nice to keep tabs on him. It's also just a nice surprise when she sends me cute pictures of him while I'm working."

She continued, "By 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. I come home, greet Will and check up with our nanny about anything I need to know from the day." From there, Bill and Jen take over, making dinner together, coordinating bath time, and putting the kids to sleep.