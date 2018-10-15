Victoria Caputo Is Not on 'Long Island Medium' Anymore But You Can Still Follow Her on Instagram

Fans of Long Island Medium might notice that Theresa Caputo’s daughter, Victoria, isn't appearing on the TLC series as much as she used to. However, that doesn't mean that Victoria's not getting along with her mom — she's just focused on other things.

"In all fairness, I mean, look our lives are all so different," Theresa told viewers on the show regarding why her kids are no longer making an appearance. "When we started Long Island Medium, little Larry [Theresa’s son] just graduated college, Victoria just graduated high school. You know, they're growing up. Larry lives in the city now. Victoria now too."

Luckily, you can follow Victoria on Instagram! The 24-year-old uses the social media platform to show off her special talent — hairstyling. After studying at Southern Connecticut State University for three years, Victoria decided to drop out and attend cosmetology school to become a colorist. The former reality starlet graduated from Cactus Academy of Paul Mitchell in 2015, and currently works at Salon Entourage in Syosset, NY, as a hairdresser.

According to her Instagram page, she is best known for her balayage skills. She even used her mom’s famous tagline and has dubbed herself the "Long Island Balayage" in her bio. On her professional social media page, she features clients that she has transformed. So, while her mom helps people to feel good on the inside, Victoria helps individuals to feel great on the outside.

Victoria clapped back at trolls who called out her weight gain. "Fans" of the TLC series were quick to jump on social media and bully Victoria about her body — and she did not hold back. "Just want to give a shout out to all my haters. Yes I have gained weight recently and although I am not happy about it and have my insecurities, it does not change me as a person," she wrote. "Plus I’m sure there will be a day that will come and I will shed this weight, but as of now, this is what it is. So for all of you who want to keep commenting about the way I look, just don’t. Worry about yourself because your comment ain’t going to make you any better of a person." Preach.

Her boyfriend doesn't seem to mind her curves. Victoria is all about her relationship with boyfriend, Michael Mastrandrea. Victoria recently gushed about her BF on social media, writing, "A whole year of snuggles, snoring, sleepover, hugs, kisses and late nights of Fortnite battle royal. Love ya." Michael also feels the same way. "Wish I could say I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, but tomorrow I know I will," he captioned a selfie of the couple. Awww.

What about her brother, Larry Jr.? Larry recently celebrated his 28th birthday — and dedicated most of his Instagram page to his girlfriend, Leah Munch. However, just like his sister, Larry Jr. is also having a hard time dealing with his parents' split. "Especially with this, it's uncomfortable and it's hard for my kids," Theresa explained. "They don't want to even talk about it with me, period. They know that they can come to Larry and I, you know, if they ever want to talk about it. [We] kind of just left it in their hands."

Last year, Theresa and her now estranged husband, Larry, decided to separate after nearly three decades together. The reality star, 52, officially filed for divorce this past April. Larry is currently living in Los Angeles, while Theresa remains in New York. Last month, Larry told TMZ of his currently relationship status, “I have moved on. I’m fortunate enough to say that I have met someone special. But I’ll just leave it for that now.”

In a clip from Season 13 of Long island Medium, Larry and Theresa sit down and talk about their separation. "I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on everything,” Larry is shown telling his ex before Theresa interjects, "I feel like as hard and as difficult it was for us to separate, it just wasn’t working."

The couple initially released a statement back in December 2017, revealing their decision to separate. "After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate," the statement read. "We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time."