Tori Roloff Says Her "Emotions Are All Over the Place" After Getting Rid of Her Kids' Crib

Since before they left Little People, Big World, both Tori Roloff and her husband Zach Roloff have been candid about their private life. Despite leaving reality TV behind, the couple has shared the ups and downs of their family life on social media and on their podcast Raising Heights. And now, after an Instagram post about putting away the family crib for good, it seems that Tori Roloff was serious about previously saying she is done having kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Tori might not say those exact words in the post, but the implication is certainly there. And Zach and Tori have their hands full with three young kids as it is. It makes sense if they made the shared effort to no longer expand their family and to instead focus on their busy life as a family of five. And they’ve spoken out about this before.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Tori Roloff done having kids?

On Aug. 11, 2024, Tori shared an Instagram post featuring hers and Zach's youngest child, Josiah. In the caption, Tori shared that putting away the crib they used for seven years and between three kids is "a huge step' for them. But, she wrote, it's also one that enables Tori to watch her kids grow and learn new things in their next steps of development as they get older.

This is another way for Tori to also put to bed (no pun intended) the comments urging her to "have one more." Prior to this, in July 2024, Zach and Tori revealed in their podcast that they decided to stop trying for more kids. At the time, Tori said they would "never know" if any future kids would be born with achondroplasia, the form of dwarfism that their three children share.

Article continues below advertisement

Zach and Tori follow a Christian faith. However, unlike some people assume, the Roloffs don't follow the same fundamentalist religion that another TLC family, the Duggars, follow. Like the protocols when it comes to having as many children as God wills. Instead, Zach and Tori lean on their faith, but don't let it dictate their family planning apparently.

Article continues below advertisement

How many kids do Tori and Zach Roloff have?

Zach and Tori were married in 2015. Two years later, in 2017, Tori gave birth to their first child, their son Jackson. In 2019, Tori had Lila. And in 2022, Tori and Zach welcomed Josiah to their family as their third and final child.