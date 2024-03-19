Home > Television > Reality TV 'Little People, Big World' Star Lilah Roloff Has Had Her Fair Share of Health Struggles Zach and Tori Roloff's daughter, Lilah, has previously had hearing issues and concerns that she possibly had hydrocephalus. By Kelly Corbett PUBLISHED Mar. 19 2024, 10:24 p.m. ET Source: TLC

From the beginning, those who have been watching Little People, Big World practically watched the Roloff kids grow up on-screen through the years. Now that Amy and Matt's children are adults and have families of their own, viewers are as invested as ever in their well-being, especially that of Zach Roloff.

Zach married Tori Roloff in July 2015, and they currently have three children together: Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah. Like Zach, all three of their kids were born with achondroplasia, the most common form of short-limbed dwarfism. However, their middle child, Lilah, has some additional health-related conditions. What does suffer from, and is she OK now? Below, we share an update on her health.

How is Lilah Roloff doing?

Zach and Tori's daughter Lilah currently appears to be doing fine, but she's previously had her fair share of health struggles. In addition to having achondroplasia, Lilah also has strabismus, a condition where the eyes point in different directions. She currently wears glasses to help treat her condition. Lilah also had difficulty hearing at one point.

In Feb. 2023, Tori expressed concerns about Lilah's hearing after she failed a hearing exam at the doctor's office. "They were worried that she has water behind her ears and that she maybe couldn't hear us," Tori said at the time via The Sun, adding, "There's a possibility that it could be contributing to her delay in speech." Fortunately, Tori shared an update shortly after that which showed that Lilah's hearing had not been compromised and it had just been a fluke.

But that's not the only health scare that Zach and Tori have had with Lilah. During Season 21 of Little People, Big World, the doting parents were concerned that Lilah might have hydrocephalus or a buildup of fluid inside the brain. However, they later received word that Lilah did not have hydrocephalus.

Zach, however, does have this condition, which is most commonly treated with the insertion of a drainage system called a shunt. The reality TV star first got his shunt installed at just 16 months old. In 2006, he underwent corrective surgery for the device. For years, he continued to have terrible migraines but wasn't sure what caused them.