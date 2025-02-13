Where Is Juan From ‘My 600-Lb Life’ Now? He Had Several Setbacks Before Changing His Ways Juan Adams lost 122 lbs. before Dr. Now approved him for weight loss surgery at the end of his 'My 600-Lb Life' episode. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 12 2025, 10:01 p.m. ET Source: TLC

During each episode of My 600-Lb Life, the participants are challenged to show up for themselves in ways that only they can. While Dr. Now and his team are always there to guide the person telling their story in the right direction, the process is often more successful when they want to make changes to improve their health by losing enough weight to take them out of the morbidly obese range.

Juan Adams, a pastor based in Meltaire, La. appeared on My 600-Lb Life Season 13 and was initially one of Dr. Now's patients fans began to worry about, as he struggled to get on the right path. Juan eventually followed Dr. Now's program enough for him to receive weight loss surgery by the episode's end. The impressive progress from the participant made viewers hopeful that he took the steps to further improve his health when the cameras stopped rolling. Here's an update on how Juan is doing now.



Juan was approved for weight loss surgery on 'My 600-Lb Life' after months of struggling to lose weight.

When My 600-Lb Life fans met Juan in Season 13, he was facing multiple health issues due to his weight. He was struggling with his mobility throughout the episode and shared that he developed arthritis in his knees. Juan's health made it challenging for him to live alone and lived with his sister and her children. He also rarely left the house outside of being driven to the grocery store by his mother, Patricia, and his brother, Derrick.

Juan explained that, while he had been overweight for most of his life, his inability to move around as he was accustomed to forced him to meet with Dr. Now and end his self-described food addiction. During his initial weigh-in, he weighed 627 lbs. Dr. Now challenged Juan to lose 70 lbs. in two months by improving his diet. Juan was adamant that he changed his habits and believed he reached his goal. However, his next weigh-in showed he only lost 9 lbs.



Juan continued making improvements to his well-being by walking and meeting with a nutritionist. Still, he didn't reach his goal and had only lost a total of 26 lbs. in four months. Dr. Now offered to send Juan to meet with Dr. Matthew Paradise to discuss the emotional setbacks that led him to being overweight. He shared that his parents' abusive marriage marked the beginning of his trauma. Juan also said depending on his brother to help him move around had made him appear "needy" and affected his mental health.

After receiving help from Dr. Paradise, Juan sprung into action and began taking care of himself. The episode ended with him losing 72 more lbs., bringing him down to 505 lbs. Following his appointment, Dr. Now approved Juan for weight loss surgery. Juan was amazed by his progress and ended the episode committed to his exercise and diet regimen.

Where is Juan Adams from 'My 600-Lb Life' now?

While Juan was approved for bariatric surgery when his My 600-Lb Life episode wrapped, it's unclear if he went through with the surgery. Since filming the show, he hasn't shared any updates on his weight loss on his popular Facebook page. However, Juan continues posting updates about his church, Outlet Ministries, and other statuses with his friends.