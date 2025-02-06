Where Is DeShaun From ‘My 600-Lb Life’ Now? His Weight-Loss Mission Didn’t Go as Planned DeShaun Davis struggled to get out of his own way on Season 13 of 'My 600-Lb Life.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 5 2025, 10:01 p.m. ET Source: TLC

TLC's My 600-Lb Life often shows what can happen when someone hasn't completely healed from past traumas. While many of us go through trauma and have multiple means to cope, many of the 600-Lb Life participants opt to use food as their solace. Consequently, they come to Dr. Younan Nowzardan, aka Dr. Now, hoping to get out of the morbidly obese weight range.

Article continues below advertisement

In Season 13, fans were introduced to DeShaun Davis from Omaha, Neb., a 28-year-old who was holding onto mental wounds from several traumatic events that happened to him as a child. However, DeShaun ultimately let his past affect his future, as the episode ended with him refusing to receive Dr. Now and his team's help. So, where is the My 600-Lb Life star now? Here's what to know.

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

Where is DeShaun Davis from 'My 600-Lb Life' now?

When viewers meet DeShaun, he explains the reasons behind his current situation. He shared that he had become afraid to leave his mother, Willa's home, after being a victim of gun violence as a teenager. DeShaun said he was shot during a family outing while trying to protect Willa. While the bullet only grazed his hand and there were no casualties, he admitted the incident made him homebound and living off of government assistance like disability and food stamps. DeShaun also shared that his verbal abuse from his stepfather made it challenging to trust others.

DeShaun lived in his mother's apartment with his mom and younger siblings. Throughout the episode, we see his little sister, Diamond, helping him get dressed and preparing his meals. DeShaun also had assistance from his caregivers, Kavona and Iesha (the latter is his cousin). However, despite his sister and caregivers making a few healthy meals, he struggled to meet Dr. Now's expectations.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TLC

The doctor recommended DeShaun see therapist Dr. Matthew Paradise and a physical therapist to get him on track. He also made strides to get out of the house and, under Dr. Paradise's advisement, left the bedroom he stayed in for most of the episode to get some fresh air on his mom's balcony. However, DeShaun never weighed himself, so it's unclear if he lost any weight. His episode ended with him refusing to leave his bedroom so he could be weighed in at a local clinic.

Article continues below advertisement

He told the transportation worker, Dr. Now assigned him that he couldn't go to the appointment because he didn't have any shoes to wear. DeShaun shared that him leaving his house without any shoes on triggered a memory of him scraping his foot outside as a kid. The episode ended with Dr. Now sharing that his patient blocked his number and fired his nurse, Kavona, after she see began making him healthier meals at Dr. Now's request.

Since being on My 600-Lb Life, DeShaun seemingly has maintained the same lifestyle before the show came into his life. His Facebook account mostly consists of memes and shows no recent photos of him besides his profile picture, a sepia-colored selfie. There also aren't any snaps of his weight-loss journey on his mother's Facebook page.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TLC

DeShaun ended his 'My 600-Lb Life' episode calling Dr. Now a "hypocrite."

DeShaun's My 600-Lb Life journey ended with him feeling defeated by the process and Dr. Now. After sharing he hadn't had any shoes in years and couldn't go outside, the bariatric surgeon told him he couldn't help him until he knew how much he weighed. The pressure to leave his home didn't sit well with DeShaun, and he eventually took his frustrations out on his physician.

Article continues below advertisement

"When doctor now said 'what else can we do to help you?' I like I really wasn't, I really didn't care 'cause like I said I'm frustrated with him and it's like one moment he said he don't want nothing to do with me, and now that he sees I'm working and making progress all of a suddenly he wants to help and do stuff with me and be there for me," he stated. "Like to me he's a hypocrite and I didn't like that."

Article continues below advertisement

DeShaun later admitted his "trust issues" may have been why he could not have the help he needed. Dr. Now also theorized that his family might not want him to improve his health because they benefit from having his government assistance. Nonetheless, we hope DeShaun gets the help he needs one day!