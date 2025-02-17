The Emergency Contact Trend on TikTok Shows the Silly Side of Responsible Loved Ones Will Ferrell's son added his own video for the TikTok trend. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 17 2025, 10:46 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@jessi_kotze; @alicecanread; @natalia.vel44

Whether you get your hard news from TikTok these days, or you still look to it for a reprieve from less than desirable news content, one thing it keeps doling out in spades are light-hearted TikTok trends. That includes the emergency contact trend on TikTok, which is all about showing how irresponsible the supposedly responsible people in a user's life actually are. And some celebrities and their loved ones have even gotten in on it.

One of the best parts about the trend, though, is that it's one of the easier ones to do. It requires a video and some text on the screen. You can even add whatever sound you want to complete it, though most include the Hannah Montana song "Ordinary Girl." But this isn't a TikTok trend where a user is required to do a challenge, and there is really nothing nefarious about it either. Really, it's a win for everyone. Except, maybe, the person who is being targeted for being a potentially poor choice as em emergency contact.

What is the emergency contact TikTok trend?

The emergency contact TikTok trend makes a joke of the person that a user relies on in case of an emergency. Or, to be more specific, the person they have written down in some form as their point of contact, should something happen. But the videos used in the trend typically show the emergency contact tripping and falling repeatedly, doing something without thinking, or making a fool of themselves.

One video using the emergency contact TikTok trend might show someone getting caught in a storm when they could have avoided it. Or, a husband or father might be moving in a way that would give someone the ick and they look ridiculous in the process. Most of the emergency contacts in question appear to be men, but the trend certainly isn't limited to them alone.

Will Ferrell's son shared a video for the emergency contact TikTok trend too.

One of Will Ferrell's sons, Magnus Ferrell, shared his own video to hop on the emergency contact trend on TikTok. His video, of course, features his dad. The text on the screen says "my emergency contact" with a heart emoji. And in the video, Will can be seen performing some sort of dance that is very dad-like and relatable, to be honest.

The comments under Magnus's video of his dad with the emergency contact trend show that, despite the cringy dance, many would prefer to have Will Ferrell as their emergency contact regardless. He might be one of the more timeless comedic actors, but he definitely gives off supportive dad vibes, and TikTok users get that.