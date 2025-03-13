Alleged Human Trafficker Andrew Tate Might Have a Girlfriend — Who Is Bri Stern? Bri Stern and Andrew Tate have either a romantic relationship or a working one. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 13 2025, 4:56 p.m. ET Source: X, Instagram

What we know about Andrew Tate, we've learned via his own online content as well as allegations brought against him by others. A woman going by the name Sophie, to protect her identity, told the BBC about her brief relationship with the self-described misogynist. Sophie told the outlet she had difficulty thinking of herself as a victim because Tate didn't bundle her up into a bag and toss her into a van. Still, she allegedly endured immense psychological and physical abuse, which includes rape.

Tate has since been accused of trafficking women in Romania, though he has since left for the United States. Despite the many accusations lodged against Tate, a few women have publicly denied being mistreated by him. Some have even said their time with him is positive. Sophie eventually got out of the relationship, but there could be a new girlfriend occupying Tate's time. Could he be dating former OnlyFans model Bri Stern? Here's what we know.

Is Bri Stern Andrew Tate's girlfriend? It might be all business.

While we can't confirm whether or not Stern and Tate are dating, we do know he's been mentoring her in the wacky world of cryptocurrency, in which he is deeply involved. On June 25, 2024, Stern posted a screenshot of an Instagram DM to X. In the message, Stern says her management company brokered a deal in which she has to post about a cryptocoin. By her own admission, Stern knew nothing about that world and was looking for help from the person on the other side of her DM.

Per Stern's post to X, ANSEM never responded, but Tate did. He offered to help teach Stern everything about crypto. When she shared this information, Stern was already in Romania and was hanging with Tate. A few days prior, she posted a picture of the two of them looking quite cozy at a dinner. "My journey outside the matrix has just begun," wrote Stern, "will you be joining us?"

Since then, Stern has launched her cryptocurrency and frequently shares posts from Tate to her own X account. When Tate posted about he and his brother getting permission to leave Romania, Stern shared it with a heart emoji. However, a few days later, we got an important update on X regarding who holds the key to Stern's heart. She wrote a goodnight from the love of her life, alongside a photo of a tiny dog. That's probably a better choice.

Who is Bri Stern?

In 2023, Stern was chosen as a feature model for the MAXIM San Diego Memorial Weekend Yacht Party, which was produced by VIP Nightlife. According to her bio on the VIP Nightlife website, she hails from Dardenne Prairie, Mo., but moved to Los Angeles to pursue her modeling dreams. In January 2022, Stern was featured on the covers of Playboy and Maxim Australia.