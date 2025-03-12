Andrew Tate Got a Big Ol' Hug From Mario Lopez at a UFC Event Mario Lopez and Andrew Tate looked pretty chummy! By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 12 2025, 2:25 p.m. ET Source: Twitter/@yashar

In August 2022, The Guardian wrote an article about Andrew Tate with a headline that would stop anyone in their tracks. It promised to go "inside the violent, misogynistic world of TikTok's new star," and went into horrifying detail about the individual who earned such horrific descriptors. Although his account has since been banned, his content has been shared all over the popular social media app.

In one video, Tate describes what he would do to a woman if he discovered she cheated on him. "It’s bang out the machete, boom in her face, and grip her by the neck," he said. He believes women belong in the home and should obey their male partners. Tate has said that victims of rape "bear responsibility" for their assault. He is also facing legal issues related to accusations of rape and human trafficking. Despite this, actor Mario Lopez gave Tate an enthusiastic hug when the two met.

Mario Lopez hugged Andrew Tate, and we hate it.

Mario Lopez was caught getting cutesy with the manosphere influencer. In a previous life, Tate was a kickboxer, which is why his presence cageside for UFC 313 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was not exactly a surprise. What was shocking was how the alleged human trafficker was received by many of his fellow attendees.

Video of Mario meeting Tate was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Yashar Ali and shows the two embracing while the Access Hollywood host gives a thousand-watt smile. They part and end the brief but disappointing exchange with a handshake. Mario walks away and as Tate turns toward the direction of the person filming, he looks quite pleased with himself while saluting another person in the crowd.

"Mario Lopez, once the darling guy of TV. No more," responded one person to the post. "This is purely disgusting." Another tagged the Access Hollywood X account and asked if this was their host. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show has been renewed through 2026 along with Access Daily with Mario & Kit. Unless something changes, Mario will be on our screens until 2027. One of the more interesting replies involved an accusation regarding Mario and his wedding night. Could it be true?

Mario Lopez, a huge UFC fan, gives a bro hug to Andrew Tate last night in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/7D4MzJrbxo — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 9, 2025

Did Mario Lopez cheat on his wife on their wedding night?

Mario Lopez reportedly cheated on his wife Ali Landry while the couple was on their honeymoon. In March 2012, Mario's ex-wife went on The Wendy Williams Show where she went into detail about how she busted Mario, via Yahoo.

The couple got married in 2004 but Ali had heard rumors about her husband-to-be's infidelity mere days before the wedding. When she confronted Mario, he swore it wasn't true. "I really should have put the brakes on it at that point, but I was afraid," she said. So, down the aisle she walked at their Mexico wedding.