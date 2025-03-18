Cheddarski’s Skiing Feud Has TikTok Talking, and Most Aren’t on His Side "Love the camera throw. You got off easy." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 18 2025, 10:35 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@cheddarski

It looks like TikToker @cheddarski has found himself at the center of a controversy after a day on the slopes went a little off course. On March 17, 2025, he posted a clip of him and his friends skiing on TikTok, but just seconds into the video, things took an awkward turn.

Article continues below advertisement

As Cheddarski (or possibly one of his friends — it’s hard to tell) heads downhill, he spots a snowboarder, swerves toward them, and cuts them off. Now, skiing is already a tough and dangerous sport, so deliberately cutting in front of someone mid-run? That’s a bold move. The video has officially put Cheddarski on the map, but not everyone is impressed. Many viewers are calling out his maneuver as reckless. Here’s what went down and why the internet isn’t letting this one slide.

The Cheddarski skiing controversy, explained.

In March 2025, Cheddarski uploaded several videos showcasing his and his friends' skiing skills, but one, in particular, caught more attention than the rest — and now, people are coming for him in the comments.

Article continues below advertisement

In the viral clip — which you have to be logged in to see — Cheddarski can be seen cutting off a snowboarder before veering off to the side for a break. The snowboarder also "pulls over," slides past Cheddarski, and calls him out, saying, "You ski like an a--hole." Cheddarski responds casually with, "Thank you, brother, appreciate you," while his friend chimes in, "'Preciate you, brother!" As the snowboarder heads off, he flips off Cheddarski and his crew.

But it seems the crew wasn’t quite done with him. Later down the slopes, they catch up to the boarder again, and one of Cheddarski’s friends slides past him, kicking up snow in his direction. That’s when Cheddarski taunts, "Hey, you board like a f--kin' Jerry." The boarder then attempts to slap at him but misses and takes a tumble, something Cheddarski finds highly amusing.

Article continues below advertisement

The snowboarder quickly regains his footing and forms a snowball while Cheddarski eggs him on, saying, "What else do you have to say to the camera?" Both men are now stopped on the side of the slopes as Cheddarski continues, "What else, what else?" That’s when the snowboarder grabs Cheddarski’s camera and flings it far into some nearby trees.

Source: TikTok/@cheddarski

Article continues below advertisement

The internet is siding with the snowboarder, not Cheddarski.

The internet is overwhelmingly siding with the snowboarder. One person simply stated, "I’m with the snowboarder on this one," while another sarcastically quipped, "Did u pick ur camera up like a good little boy?" Some believe Cheddarski and his crew were trying to “run” the slopes, but one commenter offered a different take, suggesting, "He probably cut them off before this. You can see him smile as he does it, like he’s getting his get-back."