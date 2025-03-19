MommyJoshua from TikTok Has Died — His Death Was Sudden and Unexpected "I'm in denial." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 19 2025, 10:34 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@emmiegillikinnn

The TikTok community was met with devastating news in mid-March 2025 as they scrolled through their feeds — popular influencer MommyJoshua, also known as F30 Joshh, had unexpectedly passed away. MommyJoshua made his TikTok debut in 2023 and quickly gained a massive following, amassing over 888,000 followers and more than 33 million likes. His content clearly resonated with audiences, much of it featuring his girlfriend, Emmie Gillikin.

Article continues below advertisement

Needless to say, fans are heartbroken over his passing, flooding the comments section of his recent videos in disbelief. Many are hoping it’s some kind of misunderstanding. "No way he’s gone..." one person wrote, echoing the widespread shock across social media. So, what exactly happened to MommyJoshua?

What happened to MommyJoshua from TikTok?

MommyJoshua passed away in mid-March 2025, and his girlfriend, Emmie Gillikin, confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional TikTok video shared on March 18. In a touching tribute, Emmie shared a video of the two embracing as they looked at the Valentine’s Day spread he had made for her. Over the clip, she wrote, "100 reasons we should be together and 1 reason we can’t."

Article continues below advertisement

In the caption, she began listing reasons why they belonged together — "we love each other," cherished memories, and good times. She included personal traits like "ur work ethic, ur love for your friends," and even details like his hair, eyes, and humor. But after listing just 15 of the 100 reasons, she wrote, "I’m sorry, I can’t go anymore," before revealing the one reason they couldn’t be together: "You’re not with us anymore."

As you can imagine, the news left fans in complete shock. MommyJoshua had just posted a video on March 14 showing his truck getting its tires swapped out. Before that, on March 6, he shared a sweet carousel of photos celebrating eight months with Emmie.

Article continues below advertisement

What is MommyJoshua's cause of death?

While MommyJoshua's official cause of death has not been confirmed, one person on TikTok claimed, "he committed due to family issues." However, no official report or statement has been released, so for now, this remains speculation. That said, a few of his past posts and comments now carry a deeper weight in light of his passing.

Article continues below advertisement

The Valentine’s Day spread Emmie featured in her video announcing his death was something Josh had also shared on TikTok in Feb. 2025, captioning it, "I wish I did more." Emmie quickly responded in the comments, "Did more? I think you did more than enough, Josh." He then replied, "I don’t think I did enough."

Article continues below advertisement

A few days later, on Feb. 22, Emmie shared a throwback photo of herself, Josh, and a few friends with the text overlay, "Wishing I was…" and a caption that read, "Idk why the sound is so short we’re 18!!!!" Josh took to the comments, writing, "Need things to go back to normal," to which Emmie replied, "Yes please."

While Josh and Emmie’s content was down-to-earth and playful, these exchanges suggest there may have been more going on behind the scenes than fans realized. Regardless, MommyJoshua’s passing has been a difficult loss for many, and fans are flooding social media with condolences, posting tribute videos to honor his life and the impact he made.