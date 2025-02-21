YouTube Comedy Group Dormtainment Among the OG Influencers — Where Are They Now? Most of the original Dormtainment members are still working together years after the group gained traction in the 2010s. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 21 2025, 5:07 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

Part of the joy of Black History Month is taking time out to pay homage to the art that comes from Black creators every generation. Many influencers of all races have benefitted from the rise of digital content and how much it pays to go viral. While it's great to see influencers afford to pay for new homes, cars, and provide for their families through social media becoming a bonafide business, the elders who remember the early rise of platforms like YouTube remember put more effort into entertainment than perfection.

The 2010s era of YouTube was undoubtedly a time to be had and brought us an influx of Black influencers-turned-entrepreneurs such as beauty influencers Jackie Aina and Patricia Bright or TV reviewers Ashley Miller and Funky Dineva. There were also many YouTubers devoted to making us laugh until we cried, and Dormtainment was among the ones to do it best.

The six-man comedy collective included Amanuel Richards, Cameron Miller, Rome Green, Michael Anthony, and Chaz Miller, and Tay Dier, and followed them as they shared hilarious skits inspired by their dreams of making it in Los Angeles, Calif. At their height, Dormtainment released weekly skits that were instantly discussed on Black Twitter after it published. The group also had a show on Comedy Central and individual acting opportunities. However, Dormtainment has experienced several changes, leaving some who grew up watching them wondering what they're up to now.

Source: YouTube

Where is Dormtainment now?

As of this writing, Dormtainment is still thriving in the digital space. However, they have dabbled into other forms of media as their career pursuits have evolved. In addition to their YouTube channel, which has over 1 million subscribers, Dormtainment created Comedy Trap House, a "digital network cookin' up jokes, music reviews, and laughs."

Through the network three of the collective's six members — Cameron, Rome, and Amanuel, host a podcast where they discuss pop culture moments, relationship issues, and hilarious stories about their past and current situations. The group also still interacts with its followers online. In January 2025, Rome posted a 2-hour live storytime video of him sharing relatable anecdotes about his previous jobs with fans.

What happened to Tay and Chaz from Dormtainment?

While Dormtainment never stopped entertaining their fans online, the group has seen some significant changes since they first surfaced in the 2010s. In 2015, viewers were stunned to see them go from a sextet to a quintet when one of the original members, Tay, quietly left the group. Tay, real name Dante Dier, was a fan-favorite and often brought the laughs with his sarcastic humor and love for pancakes. He made his exit after being accused of verbally and physically abusing his ex-girlfriend.

Tay's ex-girlfriend, discussed the alleged abuse on her Tumblr page, which included a restraining order against him and audio of them having an intense argument. The posts made their rounds on social media and, eventually, Dormtainment confirmed on their social media channels that they parted ways with their groupmate. Tay remains active on his X and Instagram accounts, though he has avoided discussing his departure from Dormtainment.

Dormtainment refrained from talking about Tay years after announcing his exit. However, in 2020, Rome hinted at the group being tired of fans asking, "What happened to Tay?" every time they post new content, though he stressed he has no issues with him. "It's no beef or malice on our part," Rome confirmed. "It just didn't work out the way it was supposed to...it just happened that way, but I have no ill will in my heart towards anybody."

