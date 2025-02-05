What the Heck Happened to Lohanthony? He Now Goes by "Anthony the Beloved" and Is Writing Songs Lohanthony is back on YouTube! By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 5 2025, 12:27 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@thatsojack

Once a YouTube sensation known for his loud and charismatic personality (and being openly gay), Lohanthony — real name Anthony Quintal — essentially went silent years after going viral in 2012 with his video "Calling All the Basic B-----s." Then, in 2020, he shocked fans by announcing he no longer identified as gay. Instead, he attributed his new sexuality to his faith in Christianity and a commitment to Christian celibacy.

It was a major shock, considering it was Anthony’s openness and confidence in himself that had drawn people to him and also helped him land a hosting gig on MTV’s Teen Wolf after-show, among others. He disappeared again, and a fan account later confirmed in 2023 that he had joined the military, sharing photos of him in his uniform. So, whatever happened to Lohanthony and where is he now? Well, he recently gave an update on what he’s been up to and the new name he now prefers to go by.

What happened to Lohanthony?

These days, Lohanthony goes by "Anthony the Beloved." He returned to YouTube on Oct. 27, 2024, with a new song, "Happiness," which he wrote and is featured on. The track’s available on SoundCloud too, and it blends soulful vibes with a touch of spirituality.

In his video, Anthony opens with a "Glory to Jesus Christ," before singing along to the catchy tune, all while keeping it low-key with a plain room, a photo of Jesus, and some books.

A month later, he dropped the official video, which pairs his lyrics with a beat from @flowers in Narnia, titled, "Old School Kanye West Type Beat." The video credits the song to "Lohanthony," but his old name is crossed out and replaced with "Anthony the Beloved." So, no more Lohanthony?

In his verse, he sings, "I surrender myself to Jesus, He gave me peace like never before" and "You don’t know what He means to me, unless you’ve tasted for yourself." Clearly, Anthony is still very much into his faith.

While many are just happy to see Anthony back, there is still plenty of speculating going on, trying to piece together what led to his drastic change. Some Reddit threads suggest he went to conversion therapy, while others point to rumors of drug use.

But the big question on everyone’s mind is how he went from being an openly gay, self-accepting influencer to one who’s all about living a holy life. Fans are also confused about why, if conversion therapy did happen, his parents would have sent him, especially given how supportive his mom seemed in his earlier videos. "What I don't get about it is that his mom always seemed supportive of him and would be in his videos occasionally," Redditor @hapaqirl questioned.