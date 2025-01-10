Did Millie Cheat on Moxxie in 'Helluva Boss'? Season 2 Bombshell Is Hurting Fan Feelings With Millie's bombshell revelation rattling the fandom, people are wondering: Did she cheat on Moxxie?! By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 10 2025, 12:57 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Vivziepop

The slow crawl for Season 2 of Helluva Boss is finally over, and we have the finale in our hands and in our hearts. And, let's be honest, it tore out our hearts and stomped on them. It was sweet, it was beautiful, it was bittersweet, and it was more than a little concerning. The finale offered some incredible story progression and set some of our favorites up for an interesting Season 3, to say the least.

It also dropped a Millie-shaped bombshell on the fandom that has people buzzing with theories and conspiracies about what we're going to discover when Season 3 finally makes the drop. The YouTube series, created by Hazbin Hotel's Vivienne Medrano, is really cranking now. So with all that we learned in the "Sinsmas" episode, one thing is lingering on the minds of fans: Did Millie cheat on Moxxie? Here's what we know about that bombshell bit of information that Millie dropped and what it might mean for her marriage.

Did Millie cheat on Moxxie in 'Helluva Boss' Season 2?

Millie and Moxxie are the epitome of #couplegoals. Utterly dedicated to one another, they work in perfect sync and always seem absolutely crazy in love with one another. Which is why the "Sinsmas" bombshell was such a head-scratcher. And yes, there are some Season 2 finale spoilers ahead. So go watch, come back, and let's dish.

Millie reveals through a conversation with her sister, Sallie May, that she's pregnant. But instead of joyfully informing her husband Moxxie, Millie weeps in desperation into the phone with Sallie May and wails, "I just don't know what to do." Excuse me, what?! What do you mean, you don't know what to do? You march on in there and tell Moxxie, right? Right, Millie? Wrong. Not only did she not tell Moxxie (yet, anyway), but she seemed to be seeking reassurance when she asked him, "You know I love you, right?"

And of course he knows. After all, Moxxie lives for Millie. Almost too much. So why wouldn't she tell him? Fans have speculated this means that Millie cheated on Moxxie and that's why she doesn't want him to know. Unfortunately, we don't have any confirmation or denial, officially. But the truth is, there could be a million and one reasons why Millie doesn't want Moxxie to know. So do we think she cheated? It seems unlikely, given the couple's utter devotion to one another.

What are the possibilities for Millie moving forward? She's got a few options.

So where does that leave Millie, Moxxie, and the bombshell revelation that she's carrying a wee imp in her belly as the I.M.P. team faces an uncertain Season 3? There are a few options the creative team can use moving forward.

Millie could of course terminate the pregnancy. They lead an extraordinarily dangerous life at I.M.P., and Millie truly excels at some of the hands-on beat-downs that their clients request. So in order to maintain her career trajectory and avoid shaking up the relationship dynamic she enjoys with her husband, Millie could simply walk away from the pregnancy and all the changes it might bring.

She could also choose to continue the pregnancy. She could stay with Moxxie, and we could see them develop as parents over the next season. But whereas we got some growth from Millie during the episode "Ghostf**kers," Moxxie still hasn't really grown up on his own. So it might behoove the creative team to send Millie away for the duration of her pregnancy and force Moxxie to develop a personality that doesn't involve his wife. If this were to happen, Millie would certainly be welcome to stay with her family in the Wrath Ring, especially Sallie May.