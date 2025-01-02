What Is the Release Date for Season 2 of 'Hazbin Hotel'? Buckle Up, Hellaverse Fans The wait for Season 2 of 'Hazbin Hotel' is driving fans crazy, but there's something you can do while you wait. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 2 2025, 10:07 a.m. ET Source: Prime Video

Season 1 of Hazbin Hotel was everything you'd expect from a show that centers on the lives of sinners in Hell: irreverent, raunchy, and occasionally heartbreaking. If you're like most fans, you eagerly consumed Season 1 and found yourself left with more questions than answers. What exactly is Alastor's deal, and what happened between him and Vox? Where has Lilith been, and is she a good guy? What role will the omnipotent Lucifer play in Season 2?

And let's talk about that Sir Pentious cliffhanger in the last few moments of the Season 1 finale, shall we? Or rather, let's not. But let's pine for answers about what just happened and how it's going to shake things up for Season 2. Here's what we know about the release date for Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel Season 2 and some good news you can look forward to while you wait.

What Is the 'Hazbin Hotel' Season 2 release date?

Season 1 left viewers on a bit of a cliffhanger. And yes, this is your warning that there are some spoilers ahead. So go ahead and catch up, then come on back. Adam was quite literally pounded into dust by Hell's Greatest mad dad Lucifer. Whether he's ultimately dead or not is still a mystery thanks to Lute and her timely mourning display. And although Alastor turned out not to be dead, to exactly no one's surprise, we did find out that he's got his own little con running behind the scenes. Also to exactly no one's surprise.

Then Pentious popped up in heaven and proved that sinners can, in fact, be rehabilitated. So what happens next? There are too many potential outcomes to predict and despite some alleged leaked scenes driving the fandom crazy, creator Vivienne "Vivziepop" Medrano has been playing Season 2 pretty close to the chest. In an interview with Screen Rant, Viv explained that the wait between the pilot and Season 1 was long, but it shouldn't take "as long" for Season 2 to arrive. She guessed at 1.5 to two years between seasons.

Unfortunately, we're all still waiting for an exact release date for Season 2, but there are some things we can surmise. First, we know that Season 1 was released at the end of January 2024. So that's not an impossible time frame for a 2025 release, although it seems likely that 2024 would have wrapped with at least a trailer if that were the release time frame to expect.

But we do know that they've been hard at work on the series all year, and many online rumors do point to a 2025 release. Early to mid-2025 seem like a reasonable expectation for a release date for Season 2 at this point, although nothing is set in brimstone yet.

While you're waiting, the Hellaverse has more to offer.

On the other hand, another series that Vivzipop has worked on may signal bad news for eager Hazbin fans. Helluva Boss, an adult animated series Vivienne has created and which airs on YouTube, has been running at closer to three years between seasons. So if we split the difference, late 2025 to early 2026 could be a more realistic time frame. But within that bad news lies some good news.

If you haven't already discovered it, you may be thrilled to learn that the universe in which Hazbin Hotel exists, the Hellaverse, actually has another series: the aforementioned Helluva Boss. It occurs in the same universe and around the same time period as Hazbin with some crossover for eagle-eyed fans to note. Helluva, arguably even more irreverent and raunchy than its Prime sister show, currently has two completed seasons along with several shorts available to watch on YouTube.

And like Hazbin, it has a canon/not-canon pilot episode you can watch before jumping into the "official" episodes, so there's even more Hellaverse content to consume. But if Hazbin Hotel fans are feeling a little jilted as they wait for news on Season 2, they may be comforted to know that Helluva fans feel their pain after Vivzie announced that Season 3 of Helluva would be a long way off. But the good news is that she will be releasing a few shorts as they wait for Season 3.

While there are no dates set in stone yet for either series, the other comforting thing to consider is that there's always something new to learn with every watch-through of the series. Easter eggs, hidden hints, and little mentions by characters can spell big revelations down the line. So if you're looking for a way to spend your sinful free time while eagerly awaiting Season 2, hop on over to Helluva and see what dots you think you can connect.