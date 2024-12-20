Everything You Need To Know About When and How To Watch the 'Beast Games' Competition 'Beast Games' was marred by controversy well before its premiere. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 20 2024, 11:38 a.m. ET Source: Prime Video

Despite the controversy that plagued Beast Games before its premiere on Prime Video, the show must go on. And after it premiered on the streaming platform on Dec. 19, some viewers were left wondering what the Beast Games episode release schedule is. Because, even though in a perfect world the entire season would drop at once, that's not how Prime Video does things.

Whether or not there's a second season of Beast Games, which was co-created by and is hosted by MrBeast himself, aka Jimmy Donaldson, there's a lot on the line the first time around. $5 million, to be exact, and 1,000 contestants. This is all on a much larger scale than any of the competitions that MrBeast has hosted on his YouTube channel, and the prize money certainly reflects that.

Source: Prime Video

What is the 'Beast Games' episode release schedule?

The first two episodes of Beast Games dropped on Prime Video on Dec. 19. But in the weeks that follow, viewers can expect to see just one episode air each week. Again, it may not be ideal for binge-worthy watching, but the schedule for Beast Games is below. Dec. 19: Episodes 1 and 2

Episodes 1 and 2 Dec. 26: Episode 3

Episode 3 Jan. 2: Episode 4

Episode 4 Jan. 9: Episode 5

Episode 5 Jan. 16: Episode 6

Episode 6 Jan. 23: Episode 7

Episode 7 Jan. 30: Episode 8

Episode 8 Feb. 6: Episode 9

Episode 9 Feb. 13: Episode 10

The show is reminiscent of MrBeast's other large-scale competitions on YouTube. However, this is his first time creating something in collaboration with a major television streaming platform. Not to mention the prize money.

The object of Beast Games is to test the 1,000 players in various competitions and slowly eliminate some of them until one player remains, who wins the $5 million prize at the end of it all. The challenges on the show are a mix between extremely physically demanding and mentally exhausting. MrBeast declares in the trailer that the one challenge in particular "might be the most cutthroat thing" he has ever done.

There is a 'Beast Games' controversy that could affect its future on Prime Video.

2024 brought with it plenty of challenges for MrBeast, including allegations made against his former employee, Ava Kris Tyson. Although she left her position with MrBeast's company following allegations of grooming a child through Snapchat when the person who was 13 years old, it was another stain on the MrBeast name.