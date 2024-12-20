Gloom Is Back! Why Did the Popular Creator Quit YouTube? Luckily, She Has Explained Gloom faced a major health scare that made her re-prioritize her life. But she's back, and fans are jubilant. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 20 2024, 11:47 a.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Gloom

Content creator and YouTube star Kassima "Kassie" Isabelle Gloom was almost a cultural phenomenon among Gen Z kids and young adults at her height. With gaming content at the core of her portfolio, Gloom had a wit and relatability that made her rocket to nearly 8 million followers on YouTube.

She was steaming along making content at a rapid rate, and then suddenly she was just gone. She made a video bowing out and disappeared from YouTube for nearly three years. When she resurfaced in 2024, her fans were thrilled. But why did she quit YouTube in the first place? Here's what we know about her hiatus, and the reaction her return has sparked online.

Why did Gloom quit YouTube?

As of 2024, Gloom is a 34-year-old YouTuber from Canada. With a snarky personality and an open and friendly demeanor, it's easy to see why she appeals so much to young adults and children, not to mention her decent following of older adults. But her hiatus was a little bit of a mystery and left people wondering and worrying.

In 2022, Gloom made a video informing her followers that she was leaving the platform. At the time, she mused that the break might be a month or so long, but she ended up not returning for years. At the time, she attributed her break to a health scare involving a breast lump.

When she returned in December 2024, Gloom explained that the health scare made her realize she was spending too much of her life buried in her content creation. She explained that, although she was an adult, she was so deeply buried in the hustle of creating content that she never really learned how to do adult things. The health scare made her realize that taking care of oneself and prioritizing your health and well-being is vital, so the break allowed her to disconnect and set a new course.

Gloom's return has rocked the internet.

Now that she's back, Gloom has shared that she found another lump in her other breast, really cementing her decision to slow down and care for herself. Although she's back on YouTube, this time the creator intends to take things more slowly and not get caught up in the obsessive drive to constantly beat the algorithm and outperform her competitors.

As expected, Gloom's return sparked a major reaction online once fans realized that their favorite creator was back. In the YouTube comment section of her return video, fans gushed about their excitement to see her return. One fan wrote, "MY CHILDHOOD YOUTUBER IS BACK LET'S GOO!" Another praised the YouTube creator community for their reaction to Gloom's return, writing, "To see how many content creators have welcomed you back is truly so touching. We love you gloom and wish nothing but the best for you!!!"

And another fan captured a popular theme among commenters who shared how much they've changed in the intervening years but never lost hope that she'd return; "GLOOM WE MISSED YOUUUU, the last time I watched you I was a silly little 14-year-old and now I'm almost 18, it's crazy to think about how much time has passed but every few months or so I'd always wonder how you were."